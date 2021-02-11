With the new “More Highly Contagious COVID-19 Strain” quickly spreading throughout the US and the rest of the world, Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC:GWHP) Confirms Their Antibody Test Kit Detects the Mutated COVID-19 Strain. The UK strain (B.1.1.7) has been detected in San Clemente, CA, the home of Global.

San Clemente, CA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA approved tests including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, Malaria and also offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the pandemic out of control in the United States, the nation's coronavirus testing system is starting to strain again.

The U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as B.1.1.7., was first discovered in the U.S., in the state of Colorado, at the end of last year. Since then, 690 cases have been detected across 33 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. California has the second most reported cases in the country, behind Florida, with 150. Of those, the majority of infections have been diagnosed in San Diego County, according to Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s health officer.

Although currently available vaccines appear to be effective against most of the coronavirus variants that have been identified to this point, the strain fueling a resurgence of COVID-19 in South Africa (B.1.351) was not slowed down by vaccines developed … Newsom said “one of the cases was found in Alameda County and the other in Santa Clara County.”

So far, only six cases of a South African variant of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S., but concern among experts is growing, as emerging data suggests available vaccines may not protect as well against it.

“There is no better way to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 and its various mutated strains then by utilizing the rapid antibody test or antigen test kits that we offer to accurately detect those who have become infected and having them immediately quarantine,” says Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. “With some of the variants being resistant to vaccines, like the South Africa strain B.1.351, testing more people and following the CDC guidelines is the way to win this war on COVID.”