 

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company’s stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 29,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a price of $26.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,350,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. Nomura is also serving as bookrunner for the Offering with Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and AmeriVet Securities serving as co-managers.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect,” and “may,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s registration statement for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts  

Investors
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill
ICR
investorrelations@lesl.com

Media
David Isaacs/Hannah Dunning
Sard Verbinnen & Co
media@lesl.com




Wertpapier


