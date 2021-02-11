 

Germany further extends lock-down, stores remain closed

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:33  |  38   |   |   

HELSINKI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany further extends the lock-down which started in December, 2020. The retail stores remain largely closed. The lock-down will last at least until 7 March, 2021. An extension of the lock-down is possible, if the incidence of infections does not decrease sufficiently. "Kamux will continue to do car sales solely through digital channels and remotely following the instructions of the authorities," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux Corporation, Director of International Business, tel. +358 40 727 5856

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 40 5555 48951

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/germany-further-extends-lock-down--stores-remain-closed,c3285076

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Germany further extends lock-down, stores remain closed HELSINKI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Germany further extends the lock-down which started in December, 2020. The retail stores remain largely closed. The lock-down will last at least until 7 March, 2021. An extension of the lock-down is possible, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
New FinTech Solutions Grant Users More Control Over Their Funds
Top 10 Sensors Market worth $101.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Director, Producer and Philanthropist Steven Spielberg Announced as the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate
Cloud Providers' Investments in Edge Computing, AI, and 5G to Magnify Global Data Center Market by ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods