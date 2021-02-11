Avalara Announces 10 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications and 22 New Marketplace Customers

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a faster, more reliable, and easier process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 10 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications, in addition to adding 22 new marketplace customers utilizing Avalara tax technology solutions.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce 10 new integrations with a broad variety of solutions.

Aleyant Pressero is an easy-to-use cloud-based B2B or B2C online storefront solution that can quickly and easily be customized.

Aureus is a point-of-sale software solution for the bullion and coin dealer industry that provides inventory management and innovative integrated website and online store design.

Datagate enables MSPs to automate the rating and billing of telecom services, making billing telecom easier, quicker, and more compliant, in a single SaaS package.

Expedite Commerce solutions cover the customer journey between CRM and ERP and are engineered to deliver rapid time-to-value and enduring Q2C agility.

Revolv3 is a subscription billing service company that provides enterprise-grade recurring billing and subscription management products and services.

is a subscription billing service company that provides enterprise-grade recurring billing and subscription management products and services. VARStreet provides a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and ecommerce platform for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. Integrated with over 45 distributors in the U.S. and Canada for daily price and inventory updates, VARStreet also offers rich content, CRM, and procurement modules.

WinMAGI empowers companies to manage their business more effectively by blending accounting and manufacturing practices into one easy-to-use package.

Workforce Mobilizer is a complete software-as-a-service platform to comprehensively manage field service and maintenance operations.

ZiiDMS is a comprehensive dealership management system that serves as a CRM, marketing, and website provider for the motorcycle and powersports industry.

is a comprehensive dealership management system that serves as a CRM, marketing, and website provider for the motorcycle and powersports industry. Zumasys’ MV connect package for Avalara allows businesses to integrate their PICK MultiValue system to Avalara via modern RESTful APIs.

In addition to these new certified integrations, Avalara is also proud to announce the launch of 22 new marketplace connectors that leverage the company’s automated tax compliance solutions to reduce noncompliance risk, enable business growth, provide transparency, and improve the B2B experience.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

