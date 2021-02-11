 

Avalara Announces 10 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications and 22 New Marketplace Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 10 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications, in addition to adding 22 new marketplace customers utilizing Avalara tax technology solutions.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a faster, more reliable, and easier process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce 10 new integrations with a broad variety of solutions.

  • Aleyant Pressero is an easy-to-use cloud-based B2B or B2C online storefront solution that can quickly and easily be customized.
  • Aureus is a point-of-sale software solution for the bullion and coin dealer industry that provides inventory management and innovative integrated website and online store design.
  • Datagate enables MSPs to automate the rating and billing of telecom services, making billing telecom easier, quicker, and more compliant, in a single SaaS package.
  • Expedite Commerce solutions cover the customer journey between CRM and ERP and are engineered to deliver rapid time-to-value and enduring Q2C agility.
  • Revolv3 is a subscription billing service company that provides enterprise-grade recurring billing and subscription management products and services.
  • VARStreet provides a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and ecommerce platform for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. Integrated with over 45 distributors in the U.S. and Canada for daily price and inventory updates, VARStreet also offers rich content, CRM, and procurement modules.
  • WinMAGI empowers companies to manage their business more effectively by blending accounting and manufacturing practices into one easy-to-use package.
  • Workforce Mobilizer is a complete software-as-a-service platform to comprehensively manage field service and maintenance operations.
  • ZiiDMS is a comprehensive dealership management system that serves as a CRM, marketing, and website provider for the motorcycle and powersports industry.
  • Zumasys’ MV connect package for Avalara allows businesses to integrate their PICK MultiValue system to Avalara via modern RESTful APIs.

In addition to these new certified integrations, Avalara is also proud to announce the launch of 22 new marketplace connectors that leverage the company’s automated tax compliance solutions to reduce noncompliance risk, enable business growth, provide transparency, and improve the B2B experience.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avalara Announces 10 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications and 22 New Marketplace Customers Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 10 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Galapagos and Gilead Discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 Trials in IPF
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Avalara Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
04.02.21
Avalara to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.02.21
Avalara Introduces New Capabilities to Help Businesses of All Sizes Manage Vendor Tax Exemptions
28.01.21
Avalara CRUSH Returns with Virtual Global Tax Compliance Event
27.01.21
Avalara Enhances Portal for Developers with Improved Capabilities and User Experience
21.01.21
Avalara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021