Zebra Technologies Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

“I'm proud of our team's exceptional fourth quarter performance to close out a challenging 2020. We achieved record quarterly sales, EBITDA, earnings per share, and free cash flow, significantly exceeding our outlook," said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. "We entered the new year with a strong order backlog as small business demand recovers and business with our large customers continues to be robust. This positions us well for double-digit sales growth for the first quarter and full year 2021. We continue to be excited about our unique capability to digitize and automate our customers’ workflows in an increasingly on-demand economy."

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

$ in millions, except per share amounts 4Q20 4Q19 Change FY20 FY19 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,308 $ 1,192 9.7% $ 4,448 $ 4,485 (0.8%) Gross profit 618 544 13.6% 2,003 2,100 (4.6%) Gross margin 47.2 % 45.6 % 160 bps 45.0 % 46.8 % (180) bps Net income 199 169 17.8% 504 544 (7.4%) Net income margin 15.2 % 14.2 % 100 bps 11.3 % 12.1 % (80) bps Net income per diluted share $ 3.70 $ 3.10 19.4% $ 9.35 $ 9.97 (6.2%) Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,313 $ 1,192 10.2% $ 4,455 $ 4,485 (0.7%) Organic net sales growth 8.3 % (0.9 %) Adjusted gross profit 628 546 15.0% 2,022 2,111 (4.2%) Adjusted gross margin 47.8 % 45.8 % 200 bps 45.4 % 47.1 % (170) bps Adjusted EBITDA 308 255 20.8% 914 970 (5.8%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.5 % 21.4 % 210 bps 20.5 % 21.6 % (110) bps Non-GAAP net income $ 240 $ 194 23.7% $ 690 $ 706 (2.3%) Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 4.46 $ 3.56 25.3% $ 12.80 $ 12.94 (1.1%)

Net sales were $1,308 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1,192 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $879 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $813 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales were $434 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $379 million in the prior year period. Consolidated organic net sales for the fourth quarter increased 8.3%. Fourth-quarter year-over-year organic net sales increased by 5.6% in the EVM segment and by 14.0% in the AIT segment.

Fourth-quarter 2020 gross profit was $618 million compared to $544 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased to 47.2% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 45.6% in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to a $12 million recovery of prior period Chinese import tariffs, as well as higher services and software margin. Adjusted gross margin was 47.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 45.8% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $387 million from $356 million in the prior year period primarily due to increased research and development costs and expenses associated with business acquisitions, partially offset by lower discretionary spending. Adjusted operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $336 million from $308 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $199 million, or $3.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $169 million, or $3.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $240 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, compared to $194 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $308 million, or 23.5% of adjusted net sales, compared to $255 million, or 21.4% of adjusted net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2019 due to higher gross margin and lower operating expense as a percentage of net sales.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $168 million and total debt of $1,252 million.

For the full year 2020, the company generated $962 million of operating cash flow and incurred capital expenditures of $67 million, resulting in free cash flow of $895 million.

In 2020, the company acquired Reflexis Systems, Inc. for $548 million in cash and made $32 million in venture investments. For the full year 2020, the company made payments of long-term debt of $342 million and received proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt of $302 million, resulting in $40 million of net debt repayments. The company made cash interest payments of $38 million in 2020 compared to $63 million in the prior year period. Additionally, the company made $200 million of share repurchases in 2020 under its existing share repurchase authorization, all during the first quarter.

Outlook

First Quarter 2021

The company expects adjusted net sales to increase 25% to 29% compared to the first quarter of 2020 as the global economy continues to recover and we realize pent up demand from many of our customers. This expectation includes an approximately 300 to 350 basis point additive impact from the Reflexis acquisition and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly higher than 23%, which includes $10 million of premium freight expense. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.50. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate between 17% and 18%.

Full-Year 2021

The Company expects adjusted net sales to increase 10% to 14% from 2020, which includes an approximately 3 percentage point additive impact from the Reflexis acquisition and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 21% and 22%.

Free cash flow is expected to be at least $700 million.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company’s outlook. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company’s forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra’s industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra’s hardware and software products and competitors’ product offerings, and the potential effects of technological changes. The continued uncertainty over future global economic conditions, the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, a disruption in our ability to obtain products from vendors as a result of supply chain constraints, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics), or other circumstances could restrict sales and negatively affect customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by Zebra’s ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions will also have an impact on results. Foreign exchange rates will have an effect on financial results because of the large percentage of our international sales. The outcome of litigation in which Zebra may be involved is another factor. The success of integrating acquisitions could also affect profitability, reported results and the company’s competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra’s sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of our financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook,” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect the company’s future operations and results can be found in Zebra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of “adjusted net sales,” “adjusted gross profit,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Non-GAAP net income,” “Non-GAAP earnings per share,” “free cash flow,” “organic net sales growth,” and “adjusted operating expenses.” Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Outlook” above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to assess how the company’s businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year, rather than the exchange rates in effect during the current period. In addition, the company excludes the impact of its foreign currency hedging program in the prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company’s performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168 $ 30 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1 million and $2 million as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 508 613 Inventories, net 511 474 Income tax receivable 16 32 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70 46 Total Current assets 1,273 1,195 Property, plant and equipment, net 274 259 Right-of-use lease asset 135 107 Goodwill 2,988 2,622 Other intangibles, net 402 275 Deferred income taxes 139 127 Other long-term assets 164 126 Total Assets $ 5,375 $ 4,711 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 364 $ 197 Accounts payable 601 552 Accrued liabilities 559 379 Deferred revenue 308 238 Income taxes payable 19 38 Total Current liabilities 1,851 1,404 Long-term debt 881 1,080 Long-term lease liabilities 129 100 Long-term deferred revenue 273 221 Other long-term liabilities 97 67 Total Liabilities 3,231 2,872 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued — — Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 395 339 Treasury stock at cost, 18,689,775 and 18,148,925 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (919 ) (689 ) Retained earnings 2,736 2,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69 ) (44 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,144 1,839 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,375 $ 4,711

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales Tangible products $ 1,129 $ 1,039 $ 3,813 $ 3,907 Services and software 179 153 635 578 Total Net sales 1,308 1,192 4,448 4,485 Cost of sales: Tangible products 585 550 2,065 2,006 Services and software 105 98 380 379 Total Cost of sales 690 648 2,445 2,385 Gross profit 618 544 2,003 2,100 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 133 130 483 503 Research and development 137 118 453 447 General and administrative 85 79 304 323 Amortization of intangible assets 26 19 78 103 Acquisition and integration costs 2 2 23 22 Exit and restructuring costs 4 8 11 10 Total Operating expenses 387 356 1,352 1,408 Operating income 231 188 651 692 Other expenses: Foreign exchange loss (3 ) (4 ) (18 ) (6 ) Interest expense, net (7 ) (4 ) (76 ) (89 ) Other, net (5 ) (1 ) 3 1 Total Other expenses, net (15 ) (9 ) (91 ) (94 ) Income before income tax 216 179 560 598 Income tax expense 17 10 56 54 Net income $ 199 $ 169 $ 504 $ 544 Basic earnings per share $ 3.73 $ 3.13 $ 9.43 $ 10.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.70 $ 3.10 $ 9.35 $ 9.97

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 504 $ 544 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 146 175 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 3 6 Share-based compensation 51 48 Deferred income taxes (40 ) (42 ) Unrealized loss on forward interest rate swaps 33 19 Other, net 1 (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 130 (96 ) Inventories, net (42 ) 51 Other assets 11 (20 ) Accounts payable 47 (5 ) Accrued liabilities 16 (18 ) Deferred revenue 103 71 Income taxes (5 ) (31 ) Other operating activities 4 (15 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 962 685 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (548 ) (262 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (67 ) (61 ) Proceeds from the sale of long-term investments 6 10 Purchases of long-term investments (32 ) (22 ) Net cash used in investing activities (641 ) (335 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 302 637 Payments of long term-debt (342 ) (949 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs — (1 ) Payments of debt issuance costs and discounts (1 ) (6 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (200 ) (47 ) Net payments related to share-based compensation plans (25 ) (32 ) Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables 109 33 Net cash used in financing activities (157 ) (365 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (2 ) 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 162 (14 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 30 44 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 192 $ 30 Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24 ) — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 168 $ 30 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 107 $ 140 Interest paid $ 38 $ 63

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth 14.5 % 8.1 % 9.7 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) (0.5) % (0.1) % (0.2) % Impact of acquisitions (2) — % (2.4) % (1.2) % Consolidated Organic Net sales growth 14.0 % 5.6 % 8.3 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth (3.6) % 0.8 % (0.8) % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) 0.4 % 0.7 % 0.6 % Impact of acquisitions (2) (0.5) % (1.0) % (0.7) % Consolidated Organic Net sales growth (3.7) % 0.5 % (0.9) %

(1) Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period, inclusive of the Company’s foreign currency hedging program. (2) For purposes of computing Organic Net sales growth, amounts directly attributable to business acquisitions are excluded for twelve months following their respective acquisition dates. Consolidated results include the impact of purchase accounting adjustments.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 434 $ 879 $ 1,308 $ 379 $ 813 $ 1,192 Reported Gross profit (1) 208 417 618 183 362 544 Gross Margin 47.9 % 47.4 % 47.2 % 48.3 % 44.5 % 45.6 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 434 $ 879 $ 1,313 $ 379 $ 813 $ 1,192 Adjusted Gross profit (2) 209 419 628 183 363 546 Adjusted Gross Margin 48.2 % 47.7 % 47.8 % 48.3 % 44.6 % 45.8 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 1,426 $ 3,029 $ 4,448 $ 1,479 $ 3,006 $ 4,485 Reported Gross profit (1) 674 1,342 2,003 736 1,371 2,100 Gross Margin 47.3 % 44.3 % 45.0 % 49.8 % 45.6 % 46.8 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 1,426 $ 3,029 $ 4,455 $ 1,479 $ 3,006 $ 4,485 Adjusted Gross profit (2) 676 1,346 2,022 737 1,374 2,111 Adjusted Gross Margin 47.4 % 44.4 % 45.4 % 49.8 % 45.7 % 47.1 %

(1) Consolidated results include corporate eliminations related to business acquisitions that are not reported in segment results. (2) Adjusted Gross profit excludes purchase accounting adjustments, share-based compensation expense, and product sourcing diversification costs.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net income $ 199 $ 169 $ 504 $ 544 Adjustments to Net sales(1) Purchase accounting adjustments 5 — 7 — Total adjustments to Net sales 5 — 7 — Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Purchase accounting adjustments — — — 6 Share-based compensation 3 1 6 4 Product sourcing diversification initiative 2 1 6 1 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 5 2 12 11 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 26 19 78 103 Acquisition and integration costs 2 2 23 22 Share-based compensation 18 16 53 56 Exit and restructuring costs 4 8 11 10 Product sourcing diversification initiative 1 3 12 4 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 51 48 177 195 Adjustments to Other expenses, net(1) Debt extinguishment costs — — — 3 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1 1 3 7 Investment loss (gain) 3 — (5 ) (3 ) Foreign exchange loss 3 4 18 6 Forward interest rate swaps loss (gain) — (8 ) 46 19 Total adjustments to Other expenses, net 7 (3 ) 62 32 Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense 17 10 56 54 Adjusted income tax (44 ) (32 ) (128 ) (130 ) Total adjustments to income tax (27 ) (22 ) (72 ) (76 ) Total adjustments 41 25 186 162 Non-GAAP Net income $ 240 $ 194 $ 690 $ 706 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 3.73 $ 3.13 $ 9.43 $ 10.08 Diluted $ 3.70 $ 3.10 $ 9.35 $ 9.97 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 4.50 $ 3.60 $ 12.91 $ 13.08 Diluted $ 4.46 $ 3.56 $ 12.80 $ 12.94 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 53,356,857 53,985,729 53,441,375 53,991,249 Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding 53,783,654 54,541,638 53,913,245 54,594,417

(1) Presented on a pre-tax basis. (2) Represents adjustments to the GAAP income tax expense commensurate with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (including the resulting impacts to U.S. BEAT/GILTI provisions) and to exclude the impacts of certain discrete income tax items.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net income $ 199 $ 169 $ 504 $ 544 Add back: Depreciation (excluding exit and restructuring costs) 16 17 67 72 Amortization of intangible assets 26 19 78 103 Total Other expenses, net 15 9 91 94 Income tax expense 17 10 56 54 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 273 224 796 867 Adjustments to Net sales Purchase accounting adjustments 5 — 7 — Total adjustments to Net sales 5 — 7 — Adjustments to Cost of sales Purchase accounting adjustments — — — 6 Share-based compensation 3 1 6 4 Product sourcing diversification initiative 2 1 6 1 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 5 2 12 11 Adjustments to Operating expenses Acquisition and integration costs 2 2 23 22 Share-based compensation 18 16 53 56 Exit and restructuring costs 4 8 11 10 Product sourcing diversification initiative 1 3 12 4 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 25 29 99 92 Total adjustments to EBITDA 35 31 118 103 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 308 $ 255 $ 914 $ 970 Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales 23.5 % 21.4 % 20.5 % 21.6 % FREE CASH FLOW Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 962 $ 685 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (67 ) (61 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 895 $ 624

(1) Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statements of cash flows.

