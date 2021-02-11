B&W Environmental Awarded $13 Million Contract to Supply Clean Energy and Water Treatment Technologies for Waste-to-Energy Plant in Europe

The project scope includes the design, supply and installation of a B&W Vølund AB flue gas condenser and heat pump system for enhanced energy recovery and an advanced water treatment system for processing condensate. These advanced technologies are designed to reduce overall water consumption and increase the plant’s total energy output. The plant also utilizes B&W Vølund combustion technology to process municipal waste to supply heat and power to local homes and businesses.

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design, supply and install a flue gas energy recovery system and advanced water treatment equipment for a waste-to-energy plant in Europe. The contract is valued at more than $13 million.

“Waste-to-energy and other renewable energy sources provide clean, low-emissions energy for millions of people across Europe,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “B&W provides our customers with industry leading emissions control, energy recovery and combustion technologies for waste-to-energy and biomass plants and we are actively pursuing significant opportunities with new and existing customers across Europe, as well as in Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.”

B&W Environmental provides flue gas purification and flue gas condensation for a wide range of applications. Our unique, patented B&W Vølund AB flue gas technologies help customers reduce atmospheric emissions cost effectively in more than 35 installations across Europe.

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

