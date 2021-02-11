 

Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q4 and 12 month of 2020.

Today, on the 11th of February 2021 at 10 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor conference webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and Chief Financial Officer Kerli Lõhmus introduced the bank’s Q4 and 12 month of 2020 unaudited financial results. Webinar was held in Estonian language.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here:
https://youtu.be/D20rK0TcHjw

Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q4 and 12 month of 2020 and the presentation is available here:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId= ...

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 86,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.

Additional information:
Kerli Lõhmus
CFO
Tel: +372 56 800 425
e-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee





ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Unaudited financial results of Coop Pank for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
09.02.21
Resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS
05.02.21
Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the fourth quarter and 12 month of 2020.