Wolverine Worldwide Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call for February 25, 2021

ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that it expects to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review results and discuss current business trends.



The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible under the “Investor Relations” tab at www.wolverineworldwide.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s website for a period of approximately 30 days.