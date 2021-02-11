 

Notification of manager’s transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021   

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of employee elected board member Daniel Tas Sandermann in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments




Wertpapier


Zeit
10.02.21
Ørsted successfully issues dual-tranche green hybrid capital securities
10.02.21
Ørsted and PGE form 50-50 joint venture on Baltica 2 and 3
09.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
09.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
09.02.21
Ørsted issues dual-tranche green hybrid capital securities
09.02.21
Tender Offer for Hybrid Securities
05.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
04.02.21
Notice of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S
03.02.21
Annual report 2020 - Very strong results, both operationally and financially
28.01.21
Ørsted reorganises to position for future growth

Zeit
10.02.21
15
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator
08.01.21
3
Ørsted and Amazon sign Europe’s largest offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement