 

Anywhere365 and ASC announce strategic partnership to bring compliancy call recording to certified Microsoft Teams Contact Center

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, LONDON, BRUSSELS, and PERTH, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365 and ASC Technologies announce their strategic partnership. Anywhere365, the world's first certified Microsoft Teams Contact Center, will extend its Azure based Dialogue Cloud Platform with ASC's certified compliance recording app ASC Recording Insights, combining two market leading solutions in one omnichannel dialogue management platform.

For regulated industries such as the financial sector, compliance recording is a mandatory part of customer dialogues. Especially with the accelerating adoption of cloud communications, the recording capabilities need to be secure, flexible and enhance agent productivity. With this new strategic partnership Anywhere365 and ASC take high quality, legally compliant and efficient customer dialogues to a new level. No matter where agents are located.

Dissolving legal communication challenges

Gijs Geurts, the founder and CEO of Anywhere365, said: "It has always been our mission to let our technology reduce unnecessary handling of dialogues. Adding ASC compliance recording into our omnichannel Cloud Contact Center brings speed and cost-efficiency to the table. We make it possible for banks and other heavily regulated sectors to dissolve several of their customer communication challenges, without point solutions and without reorganizing their IT infrastructure."

Excellent and compliant engagement

"Anywhere365 and ASC allow regulated companies to bring Microsoft Teams to their Contact Center in a compliant way," said Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies. "Together, we stand for Customer Service and Compliance natively integrated in Microsoft Teams – ready for our customers within hours."

About Anywhere365

Anywhere365 was founded on the belief that anyone within a business can be a Contact Center. That's why it built the Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud and Direct Routing Contact Center for Microsoft Teams. The vision of Anywhere365 is to reduce all unnecessary dialogues by offering a solution in which the right information reaches the right person at the right time, no matter the location.

The Anywhere365 products are award-winning, recognized by Gartner and found in 1,800+ of the largest global enterprises, including 50+ Fortune 500 companies. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands, with regional offices in Belgium, UK, USA, Canada and Australia. For more information, please visit www.anywhere365.io.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.



