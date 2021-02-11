 

Multiple Change Healthcare Services Earn KLAS Recognition for Excellence

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced that it has been recognized by KLAS in the 2021 Best in KLAS awards. The company’s Eligibility & Enrollment Services was named Best in KLAS in Financial/Revenue Cycle/HIM Eligibility Enrollment Services, receiving top honors for the fourth time. Leveraging industry expertise and innovative technology, including artificial intelligence, Eligibility & Enrollment Services helps providers identify sources of coverage for self-pay patients and assists with enrollment. This helps alleviate patients’ financial stress and ensure hospitals are paid for the services they provide.

Change Healthcare Consulting Services was named Best in KLAS for Payer IT Consulting Services. Change Healthcare Consulting Services helps payers overcome technical challenges and optimize business performance in areas such as process and system modernization, government programs, population health, value-based care, healthcare consumerism, analytics and insights, and IT risk management.

The Best in KLAS 2021 Software & Services awards are based on feedback from more than 22,000 providers and payers over the last year, and recognize America’s leading vendors for healthcare IT solutions, services, and management consulting. The awards signify the commitment and partnership these top vendors provide the industry and reflect excellence in quality and customer service for IT solutions and services that help healthcare organizations achieve better outcomes.

“With our technology-first approach to innovation, we are creating the service model of the future for healthcare by integrating best in class technology and human capital to maximize the value delivered to our customers,” said Thomas Laur, executive vice president of Change Healthcare and president of Technology Enabled Services. “Earning Best in KLAS recognition, again, validates our innovative approach and commitment to exceptional customer service. Both awards underscore the strength of our portfolio and shows that providers and payers are increasingly entrusting us to help solve their toughest challenges.”

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

