 

Velodyne Lidar to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first pure-play public lidar company, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and FY 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 25, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss business and financial results.

What: Velodyne Lidar Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST)

Live Call: 800-289-0462 | Passcode: 240957#

Live Webcast: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Velodyne’s Investor Relations page: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, March 4, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 5101026#.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities, and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, please visit: ir.velodynelidar.com and follow us on Twitter: @VelodyneLidar.



