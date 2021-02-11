Synacor Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading provider of cloud-based Collaboration and Identity Management software and services serving global enterprises, video, internet and communications providers, and governments, today announced preliminary selected results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Management expects revenue, GAAP earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 to exceed the previously announced guidance. Based on preliminary and unaudited fourth quarter 2020 results, the Company anticipates reporting:

Revenue of approximately $24.0 million, exceeding the previously announced guidance of $20.0 million to $22.0 million;

GAAP net income of approximately $0.0 million, exceeding the previously announced guidance of GAAP net loss of $0.5 million to $1.1 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million, exceeding the previously announced guidance of $2.5 million to $3.1 million.

Himesh Bhise, Chief Executive Officer of Synacor, commented, "I am proud of our team that delivered strong fourth quarter results exceeding our previously issued guidance. This is continued evidence of our successful transformation into a world-class Enterprise SaaS company. Our performance was driven by continued double-digit growth in Zimbra Enterprise SaaS plus Cloud ID SaaS revenue, and benefited from a pronounced recovery in our publisher advertising business.”

These unaudited preliminary financial results and the non-GAAP reconciliation table represent the most current information available to Synacor and are based on calculations or figures prepared internally by management, which have not been reviewed or audited by Synacor’s independent registered public accounting firm. Synacor’s actual results may differ from these unaudited preliminary financial results due to the completion of its financial closing procedures and its independent registered public accounting firm’s audit procedures.

About Synacor

