 

Synacor Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:55  |  50   |   |   

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading provider of cloud-based Collaboration and Identity Management software and services serving global enterprises, video, internet and communications providers, and governments, today announced preliminary selected results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Management expects revenue, GAAP earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 to exceed the previously announced guidance. Based on preliminary and unaudited fourth quarter 2020 results, the Company anticipates reporting:

  • Revenue of approximately $24.0 million, exceeding the previously announced guidance of $20.0 million to $22.0 million;
  • GAAP net income of approximately $0.0 million, exceeding the previously announced guidance of GAAP net loss of $0.5 million to $1.1 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million, exceeding the previously announced guidance of $2.5 million to $3.1 million.

Himesh Bhise, Chief Executive Officer of Synacor, commented, "I am proud of our team that delivered strong fourth quarter results exceeding our previously issued guidance. This is continued evidence of our successful transformation into a world-class Enterprise SaaS company. Our performance was driven by continued double-digit growth in Zimbra Enterprise SaaS plus Cloud ID SaaS revenue, and benefited from a pronounced recovery in our publisher advertising business.”

These unaudited preliminary financial results and the non-GAAP reconciliation table represent the most current information available to Synacor and are based on calculations or figures prepared internally by management, which have not been reviewed or audited by Synacor’s independent registered public accounting firm. Synacor’s actual results may differ from these unaudited preliminary financial results due to the completion of its financial closing procedures and its independent registered public accounting firm’s audit procedures.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. For more information please visit www.synacor.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Synacor Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading provider of cloud-based Collaboration and Identity Management software and services serving global enterprises, video, internet and communications providers, and governments, today announced preliminary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Galapagos and Gilead Discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 Trials in IPF
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Synacor Agrees to be Acquired by Centre Lane Partners
26.01.21
Openfit Taps Synacor to Expand Further Into the Digital Home