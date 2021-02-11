 

Domtar Corporation Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today reported a net loss of $59 million ($1.07 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $92 million ($1.67 per share) for the third quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $34 million ($0.59 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.9 billion.

The fourth quarter 2020 results include an after-tax loss of $43 million ($0.78 per share) from discontinued operations related to the announced sale of the Personal Care Business, compared to earnings of $19 million ($0.34 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 and earnings of $10 million ($0.17 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding discontinued operations and the items listed below, the Company had earnings from continuing operations before items1 of $19 million ($0.34 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to loss from continuing operations before items1 of $1 million ($0.02 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 and loss from continuing operations before items1 of $9 million ($0.16 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ITEMS

Description

Segment

Line item

Amount

 

After-tax
effect

 

EPS impact
(per share)

 

 

 

(in millions)

 

 

Fourth quarter 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Cost reduction program

Pulp and Paper

Impairment of long-lived assets

$25

 

$15

 

$0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Cost reduction program

Pulp and Paper

Closure and restructuring costs

$28

 

$19

 

$0.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Cost reduction program

Corporate

Closure and restructuring costs

$2

 

$1

 

$0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third quarter 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Cost reduction program

Pulp and Paper

Impairment of long-lived assets

$111

 

$68

 

$1.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Cost reduction program

Pulp and Paper

Closure and restructuring costs

$67

 

$41

 

$0.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Cost reduction program

Corporate

Closure and restructuring costs

$1

 

$1

 

$0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth quarter 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Pension settlement loss

Pulp and Paper

Non-service components of net periodic benefit costs

$30

 

$22

 

$0.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

● Paper machine closures

Pulp and Paper

Closure and restructuring costs

$17

 

$13

 

$0.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FISCAL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

For fiscal year 2020, net loss amounted to $127 million ($2.29 per share), compared to net earnings of $84 million ($1.37 per share) for fiscal year 2019. The Company had earnings from continuing operations before items1 of $1 million ($0.02 per share) for fiscal year 2020, compared to earnings from continuing operations before items1 of $149 million ($2.43 per share) for fiscal year 2019. Sales were $3.7 billion for fiscal year 2020.

“Despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, our teams demonstrated resiliency by continuously adapting to changing market conditions which led us to achieve solid results. I'm proud of the teamwork that allowed us to not just stand up in the face of adversity, but to move forward during such a challenging time and in accordance with our strategy. We met many goals last year; we prioritized maximizing cash, reducing costs, and remaining an agile, reliable partner to our customers. We believe these changes will improve this Company for the long-term,” said Daniel Buron, Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY REVIEW

“Our paper shipments were in line with the third quarter and order activity remained stable across all channels, while paper pricing was consistent with the year-to-date average. In Pulp, we improved our cost performance, which is attributable to lower maintenance costs, our cost reduction program and favorable wood costs. Market fundamentals continue to improve, and we announced several pulp price increases in the first quarter of 2021.”

Mr. Buron added, “In Personal Care, we had a strong finish to the year with improved fourth quarter performance driven by strong sales of adult incontinence products in North America and a good performance in Europe following the seasonality impact of the softer summer period. We announced the sale of the Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for $920 million, and we expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2021.”

Operating loss was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $152 million in the third quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization totaled $53 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income before items1 was $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income before items1 of $27 million in the third quarter of 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In millions of dollars)

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

920

 

 

$

899

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pulp and Paper segment

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(140

)

 

Corporate

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(12

)

 

Total operating loss

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(152

)

 

Operating income before items1

 

 

35

 

 

 

27

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

53

 

 

 

56

 

 

The decrease in operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the prior quarter, was the result of lower long-lived asset impairment and closure and restructuring charges related to the cost savings program, lower maintenance costs, favorable productivity and lower selling, general and administrative expenses. These factors were partially offset by lower volume in pulp and paper, lower average selling prices for pulp, higher freight and other costs and unfavorable exchange rates.

When compared to the third quarter of 2020, manufactured paper shipments were down 1% and pulp shipments increased 14%. The shipment-to-production ratio for paper was 98% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 105% in the third quarter of 2020. Paper inventories increased by 10,000 tons and pulp inventories decreased by 3,000 metric tons when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Cash flow from operating activities was $135 million and capital expenditures were $45 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $90 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Domtar’s net debt-to-total capitalization ratio1 stood at 26% at December 31, 2020, compared to 28% at September 30, 2020.

For fiscal year 2020, cash flow from operating activities was $411 million and capital expenditures were $175 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $236 million.

We will resume our share buyback program following this earnings release. The timing, method and amount of stock repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including the market conditions, as well as corporate and regulatory considerations. The share buyback program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time, and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any amount of its common stock under the program.

OUTLOOK

In 2021, paper demand remains uncertain and dependent upon the Covid-19 recovery, in particular quarantine measures impacting the return to office and school. We expect near-term pulp markets to gradually improve driven by better demand, maintenance outages and restocking in China. Overall raw material costs are expected to moderately increase and freight costs are also expected to be higher.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. Financial analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 1 (800) 289-0438 at least 10 minutes before start time, while media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live webcast on the Domtar Corporation website at www.domtar.com.

The Company will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results on May 6, 2021 before markets open, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results. The date is tentative and will be confirmed approximately three weeks prior to the official earnings release date.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 8,700 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $3.7 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about our plans, expectations and future performance, including the statements by Mr. Buron and those contained under “Outlook,” are “forward-looking statements.” Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these statements for a number of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting decrease in paper sales and the challenges we face in maintaining manufacturing operations, changes in customer demand and pricing, changes in manufacturing costs, future acquisitions and divestitures, including facility closings, the failure to achieve our cost containment goals, costs of conversion in excess of our expectations, demand for linerboard, and the other reasons identified under “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for 2019 as filed with the SEC and as updated by subsequently-filed Form 10-Qs. Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances or otherwise.

Domtar Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the twelve months ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

920

 

 

 

1,027

 

 

 

3,652

 

 

 

4,369

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

 

776

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

3,125

 

 

 

3,610

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

53

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

231

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

60

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

291

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

32

 

Closure and restructuring costs

 

 

30

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

22

 

Other operating (income) loss, net

 

 

(4

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

940

 

 

 

1,050

 

 

 

3,829

 

 

 

4,190

 

Operating (loss) income

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

179

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

15

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

52

 

Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost

 

 

(4

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

23

 

(Loss) earnings before income taxes and equity loss

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(67

)

 

 

(218

)

 

 

104

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

17

 

Equity loss, net of taxes

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

(Loss) earnings from continuing operations

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(145

)

 

 

85

 

(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

 

(43

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

(1

)

Net (loss) earnings

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

84

 

Per common share (in dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net (loss) earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings from continuing operations

 

 

(0.29

)

 

 

(0.76

)

 

 

(2.62

)

 

 

1.39

 

(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.78

)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Basic net (loss) earnings

 

 

(1.07

)

 

 

(0.59

)

 

 

(2.29

)

 

 

1.37

 

Diluted net (loss) earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings from continuing operations

 

 

(0.29

)

 

 

(0.76

)

 

 

(2.62

)

 

 

1.39

 

(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.78

)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Diluted net (loss) earnings

 

 

(1.07

)

 

 

(0.59

)

 

 

(2.29

)

 

 

1.37

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

55.2

 

 

 

57.3

 

 

 

55.4

 

 

 

61.2

 

Diluted

 

 

55.2

 

 

 

57.3

 

 

 

55.4

 

 

 

61.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domtar Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets at

(In millions of dollars)

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

309

 

 

 

61

 

Receivables, less allowances of $6 and $4

 

 

380

 

 

 

482

 

Inventories

 

 

630

 

 

 

663

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

50

 

 

 

29

 

Income and other taxes receivable

 

 

54

 

 

 

56

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

1,133

 

 

 

227

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,556

 

 

 

1,518

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

2,023

 

 

 

2,223

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

59

 

 

 

58

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

29

 

 

 

30

 

Other assets

 

 

189

 

 

 

163

 

Non-current assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

911

 

Total assets

 

 

4,856

 

 

 

4,903

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank indebtedness

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

Trade and other payables

 

 

484

 

 

 

580

 

Income and other taxes payable

 

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

Operating lease liabilities due within one year

 

 

20

 

 

 

18

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

 

13

 

 

 

1

 

Liabilities held for sale

 

 

295

 

 

 

143

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

827

 

 

 

766

 

Long-term debt

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

937

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

50

 

 

 

40

 

Deferred income taxes and other

 

 

321

 

 

 

360

 

Other liabilities and deferred credits

 

 

314

 

 

 

269

 

Long-term liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

1,770

 

Retained earnings

 

 

846

 

 

 

998

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(304

)

 

 

(393

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

2,260

 

 

 

2,376

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

4,856

 

 

 

4,903

 

Domtar Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of dollars)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the twelve months ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) earnings

 

(59

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

84

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

69

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

293

 

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

 

15

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(16

)

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

58

 

Impairment of inventory

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

6

 

Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Net loss on disposition of discontinued operations

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

9

 

Equity loss, net

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

Other

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of acquisition of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

61

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

96

 

Inventories

 

8

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

(22

)

Prepaid expenses

 

2

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

2

 

Trade and other payables

 

(36

)

 

 

44

 

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(67

)

Income and other taxes

 

(21

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

13

 

 

 

(43

)

Difference between employer pension and other post-retirement contributions and pension and other post-retirement expense

 

2

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

29

 

Other assets and other liabilities

 

16

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

11

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

135

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

442

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(45

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(255

)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

Cash flows used for investing activities

 

(42

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(202

)

 

 

(254

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend payments

 

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(110

)

Stock repurchase

 

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(219

)

Net change in bank indebtedness

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

9

 

Change in revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

80

 

Proceeds from receivables securitization facility

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

205

 

Repayments of receivables securitization facility

 

 

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(200

)

Issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(1

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(1

)

Cash flows (used for) provided from financing activities

 

(4

)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

35

 

 

 

(237

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

89

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

244

 

 

 

(49

)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

(1

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

218

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

111

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

309

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

61

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash payments (refund) for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

8

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

46

 

Income taxes

3

 

 

4

 

 

 

(22

)

 

59

 

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial metrics identified in bold as “(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items”, “(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items per diluted share”, “EBITDA”, “EBITDA margin”, “EBITDA before items”, “EBITDA margin before items”, “Free cash flow”, “Net debt” and “Net debt-to-total capitalization”. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates “(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items” and “EBITDA before items” by excluding the after-tax (pre-tax) effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Year

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Year

Reconciliation of "(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items" to Net earnings (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

($)

 

 

5

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

(92

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

80

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

84

 

 

(-)

(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

($)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

43

 

 

 

(18

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

1

 

 

(+)

Pension settlement loss

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

22

 

 

(+)

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

(+)

Closure and restructuring costs

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

 

(=)

(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items

 

($)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

19

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

149

 

 

(/)

Weighted avg. number of common shares outstanding (diluted)

 

(millions)

 

 

56.2

 

 

 

55.3

 

 

 

55.2

 

 

 

55.2

 

 

 

55.4

 

 

 

63.2

 

 

 

63.3

 

 

 

61.7

 

 

 

57.3

 

 

 

61.4

 

 

(=)

(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items

per diluted share

 

($)

 

 

(0.27

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

1.31

 

 

 

0.49

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

2.43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "EBITDA before items" to Net earnings (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

($)

 

 

5

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

(92

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

80

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

84

 

 

(-)

(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

($)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

43

 

 

 

(18

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

1

 

 

(+)

Equity loss, net of taxes

 

($)

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

(+)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

($)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

29

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

17

 

 

(+)

Interest expense, net

 

($)

 

 

14

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

52

 

 

(+)

Depreciation and amortization

 

($)

 

 

58

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

231

 

 

(+)

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

(-)

Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(=)

EBITDA

 

($)

 

 

61

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

419

 

 

(/)

Sales

 

($)

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

802

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

3,652

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

1,106

 

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

1,027

 

 

 

4,369

 

 

(=)

EBITDA margin

 

(%)

 

 

6

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

0

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

EBITDA

 

($)

 

 

61

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

419

 

 

(+)

Pension settlement loss

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

 

(+)

Closure and restructuring costs

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

22

 

 

(=)

EBITDA before items

 

($)

 

 

61

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

471

 

 

(/)

Sales

 

($)

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

802

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

3,652

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

1,106

 

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

1,027

 

 

 

4,369

 

 

(=)

EBITDA margin before items

 

(%)

 

 

6

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

8

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of "Free cash flow" to Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

($)

 

 

88

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

442

 

 

(-)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

($)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(255

)

 

(=)

Free cash flow

 

($)

 

 

26

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Net debt-to-total capitalization" computation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank indebtedness

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

(+)

Long-term debt due within one year

 

($)

 

 

1

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

(+)

Long-term debt

 

($)

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

1,088

 

 

 

1,085

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

852

 

 

 

822

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

 

 

 

(=)

Debt

 

($)

 

 

1,102

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

1,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

856

 

 

 

826

 

 

 

939

 

 

 

947

 

 

 

 

 

 

(-)

Cash and cash equivalents

 

($)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(124

)

 

 

(218

)

 

 

(309

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(94

)

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(61

)

 

 

 

 

 

(=)

Net debt

 

($)

 

 

950

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

880

 

 

 

788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

762

 

 

 

733

 

 

 

841

 

 

 

886

 

 

 

 

 

 

(+)

Shareholders' equity

 

($)

 

 

2,181

 

 

 

2,277

 

 

 

2,211

 

 

 

2,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,608

 

 

 

2,619

 

 

 

2,439

 

 

 

2,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

(=)

Total capitalization

 

($)

 

 

3,131

 

 

 

3,254

 

 

 

3,091

 

 

 

3,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,370

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

3,280

 

 

 

3,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt

 

($)

 

 

950

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

880

 

 

 

788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

762

 

 

 

733

 

 

 

841

 

 

 

886

 

 

 

 

 

 

(/)

Total capitalization

 

($)

 

 

3,131

 

 

 

3,254

 

 

 

3,091

 

 

 

3,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,370

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

3,280

 

 

 

3,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

(=)

Net debt-to-total capitalization

 

(%)

 

 

30

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

28

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

27

%

 

 

 

 

“(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items”, “(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before items per diluted share”, “EBITDA”, “EBITDA margin”, “EBITDA before items”, “EBITDA margin before items”, “Free cash flow”, “Net debt” and “Net debt-to-total capitalization” have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net earnings (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – By Segment 2020

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial metrics identified in bold as “Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented “Operating income (loss) before items” by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pulp and Paper

 

Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1'20

 

Q2'20

 

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

 

Year

 

Q1'20

 

Q2'20

 

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

 

Year

 

Q1'20

 

Q2'20

 

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

 

Year

Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to "Operating income (loss) before items"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

($)

 

4

 

 

3

 

 

(140

)

 

(10

)

 

(143

)

 

(5

)

 

(7

)

 

(12

)

 

(10

)

 

(34

)

 

(1

)

 

(4

)

 

(152

)

 

(20

)

 

(177

)

 

(+)

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

25

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

25

 

 

136

 

 

(+)

Closure and restructuring costs

 

($)

 

 

 

1

 

 

67

 

 

28

 

 

96

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

68

 

 

30

 

 

99

 

 

(=)

Operating income (loss) before items

 

($)

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

38

 

 

43

 

 

89

 

 

(5

)

 

(7

)

 

(11

)

 

(8

)

 

(31

)

 

(1

)

 

(3

)

 

27

 

 

35

 

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss) before items" to "EBITDA before items"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) before items

 

($)

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

38

 

 

43

 

 

89

 

 

(5

)

 

(7

)

 

(11

)

 

(8

)

 

(31

)

 

(1

)

 

(3

)

 

27

 

 

35

 

 

58

 

 

(+)

Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost

 

($)

 

4

 

 

6

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

4

 

 

5

 

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

17

 

 

(-

)

Net gains on disposals of property, plant and

equipment

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

(+)

Depreciation and amortization

 

($)

 

58

 

 

56

 

 

56

 

 

53

 

 

223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

58

 

 

56

 

 

56

 

 

53

 

 

223

 

 

(=)

EBITDA before items

 

($)

 

66

 

 

66

 

 

98

 

 

100

 

 

330

 

 

(5

)

 

(8

)

 

(11

)

 

(9

)

 

(33

)

 

61

 

 

58

 

 

87

 

 

91

 

 

297

 

 

(/)

Sales

 

($)

 

1,031

 

 

802

 

 

899

 

 

920

 

 

3,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,031

 

 

802

 

 

899

 

 

920

 

 

3,652

 

 

(=)

EBITDA margin before items

 

(%)

 

6

%

 

8

%

 

11

%

 

11

%

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

%

 

7

%

 

10

%

 

10

%

 

8

%

“Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – By Segment 2019

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial metrics identified in bold as “Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented “Operating income (loss) before items” by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pulp and Paper

 

Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1'19

 

Q2'19

 

Q3'19

 

Q4'19

 

Year

 

Q1'19

 

Q2'19

 

Q3'19

 

Q4'19

 

Year

 

Q1'19

 

Q2'19

 

Q3'19

 

Q4'19

 

Year

Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)

to "Operating income (loss) before items"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

($)

 

144

 

 

62

 

 

31

 

 

(11

)

 

226

 

 

(21

)

 

(10

)

 

(4

)

 

(12

)

 

(47

)

 

123

 

 

52

 

 

27

 

 

(23

)

 

179

 

 

(+)

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

(+)

Closure and restructuring costs

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

17

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

17

 

 

22

 

 

(=)

Operating income (loss) before items

 

($)

 

144

 

 

62

 

 

68

 

 

6

 

 

280

 

 

(21

)

 

(10

)

 

(4

)

 

(12

)

 

(47

)

 

123

 

 

52

 

 

64

 

 

(6

)

 

233

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)

before items" to "EBITDA before items"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) before items

 

($)

 

144

 

 

62

 

 

68

 

 

6

 

 

280

 

 

(21

)

 

(10

)

 

(4

)

 

(12

)

 

(47

)

 

123

 

 

52

 

 

64

 

 

(6

)

 

233

 

 

(+)

Pension settlement loss

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

30

 

 

(+)

Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost

 

($)

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

(28

)

 

(20

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(3

)

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

(30

)

 

(23

)

 

(+)

Depreciation and amortization

 

($)

 

58

 

 

59

 

 

57

 

 

57

 

 

231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

58

 

 

59

 

 

57

 

 

57

 

 

231

 

 

(=)

EBITDA before items

 

($)

 

205

 

 

124

 

 

127

 

 

65

 

 

521

 

 

(21

)

 

(11

)

 

(4

)

 

(14

)

 

(50

)

 

184

 

 

113

 

 

123

 

 

51

 

 

471

 

 

(/)

Sales

 

($)

 

1,157

 

 

1,106

 

 

1,079

 

 

1,027

 

 

4,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

1,106

 

 

1,079

 

 

1,027

 

 

4,369

 

 

(=)

EBITDA margin before items

 

(%)

 

18

%

 

11

%

 

12

%

 

6

%

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

%

 

10

%

 

11

%

 

5

%

 

11

%

“Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation

Supplemental Segmented Information

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

Year

 

Pulp and Paper Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

($)

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

802

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

3,652

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

1,106

 

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

1,027

 

 

 

4,369

 

Operating income (loss)

 

($)

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(140

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(143

)

 

 

144

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

226

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

($)

 

 

58

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

231

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

Paper

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paper Production

 

('000 ST)

 

 

648

 

 

 

436

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

2,159

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

697

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

619

 

 

 

2,726

 

Paper Shipments - Manufactured

 

('000 ST)

 

 

679

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

542

 

 

 

2,230

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

672

 

 

 

656

 

 

 

2,745

 

Communication Papers

 

('000 ST)

 

 

569

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

1,825

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

567

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

554

 

 

 

2,299

 

Specialty and Packaging Papers

 

('000 ST)

 

 

110

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

446

 

Paper Shipments - Sourced from 3rd parties

 

('000 ST)

 

 

22

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

93

 

Paper Shipments - Total

 

('000 ST)

 

 

701

 

 

 

471

 

 

 

566

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

2,299

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

702

 

 

 

697

 

 

 

680

 

 

 

2,838

 

Pulp

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pulp Shipments

 

('000 ADMT)

 

 

422

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

482

 

 

 

1,787

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

1,664

 

Pulp Shipments mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hardwood Kraft Pulp

 

(%)

 

 

3

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

6

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

4

%

Softwood Kraft Pulp

 

(%)

 

 

52

%

 

 

57

%

 

 

62

%

 

 

62

%

 

 

58

%

 

 

53

%

 

 

56

%

 

 

55

%

 

 

54

%

 

 

54

%

Fluff Pulp

 

(%)

 

 

45

%

 

 

41

%

 

 

34

%

 

 

32

%

 

 

38

%

 

 

45

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

40

%

 

 

41

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Exchange Rates

 

$US / $CAN

 

 

1.344

 

 