C4 Therapeutics to Participate in BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will participate in the BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Proteins – Degraders and Other Next Gen Technologies, including a panel discussion, “Ligating” Competitors for Collaboration in the Protein Degradation Space, on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



A recording of the panel discussion will be available for replay four hours following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. The replay will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the presentation.