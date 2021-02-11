 

C4 Therapeutics to Participate in BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will participate in the BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Proteins – Degraders and Other Next Gen Technologies, including a panel discussion, “Ligating” Competitors for Collaboration in the Protein Degradation Space, on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A recording of the panel discussion will be available for replay four hours following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. The replay will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com. 

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact
Kendra Adams
SVP, Communications & Investor Relations
Kendra.Adams@c4therapeutics.com



C4 Therapeutics to Participate in BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, …

