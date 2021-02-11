 

AC Immune’s Alzheimer’s Vaccine Generates Potent Anti-pTau Antibody Response in a Phase 1b/2a Study

globenewswire
11.02.2021, 13:00  |  68   |   |   

Interim results of ACI-35.030 vaccination show high titers of antigen-specific antibodies at potentially therapeutic levels in 100% of older patients with early Alzheimer’s disease

ACI-35.030 was safe and well tolerated with no safety concerns observed. Results support plans to further develop the Alzheimer’s vaccine into Phase 2/3

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating its first-in-class anti-phospho-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). ACI-35.030 vaccination generated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against pTau in 100% of older patients with early AD, achieving antibody levels several orders of magnitude higher than pre-vaccination levels. No clinically relevant adverse events were observed. AC Immune and strategic partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., believe these interim findings from the first two dosing groups support plans to advance the development of ACI-35.030 for the treatment of AD.

Immunization with anti-Tau vaccines represents a novel strategy for the treatment of AD and other neurodegenerative diseases characterized by Tau pathology. ACI-35.030 is a first-in-class vaccine candidate designed to generate a specific antibody response against pTau proteins in the brain. Anti-pTau antibodies generated by ACI-35.030 have the potential to reduce the spread and seeding of Tau pathology, which is a major hallmark of AD.

These new results provide encouraging clinical support for ACI-35.030, which employs a new vaccine formulation to achieve active immunization that significantly improves antibody responses in older patients with potentially attenuated immune systems. Notably, anti-pTau vaccination generates antibody responses with pharmacokinetic characteristics and target epitopes that differ substantially from the Company’s anti-Tau monoclonal antibody semorinemab, highlighting the comprehensive and complementary nature of AC Immune’s anti-Tau pipeline.

