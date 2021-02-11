 

Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that the company management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Details of the events are as follows:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day, February 11-12, 2021
Adicet’s management team will participate in virtual investor meetings at the conference on Friday, February 12, 2021.

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, February 22-26, 2021
Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference - March 9-10, 2021
Registered attendees can access the recorded presentation on-demand starting March 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET for the duration of the conference.

A live audio webcast of the SVB Leerink presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com 

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com 




