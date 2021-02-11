Stantec commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2022 and Net Zero by 2030

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN



As part of its continued commitment to industry-leading sustainable practices worldwide, global design firm Stantec today pledged to carbon neutrality by 2022 as a first step in achieving net-zero operations by 2030 across its entire global footprint. In doing so, Stantec continues to demonstrate leadership in aligning itself to the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement―to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Specifically, Stantec has committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets, for all three scopes, in line with 1.5°C emissions scenarios. Furthermore, Stantec has committed to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2030 in line with the criteria and recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative.



“We are making this commitment to do our part in protecting communities from the worst impacts of climate change,” said Gord Johnston, Stantec President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team members apply sustainable best practices to projects around the world daily. By making this pledge we demonstrate that Stantec applies the same passion to address our own impact.”

Stantec anticipates achieving carbon neutrality – beginning with reported 2022 emissions – by meeting emission-reduction targets and addressing remaining emissions through the purchase of renewable energy certificates (or the country-level equivalent) and certified carbon offsets. Carbon neutrality is recognized as an interim step towards the net-zero goal. To meet its net-zero commitment, the organization plans to transition offset purchases to options that directly produce renewable energy or reduce carbon. That transition is anticipated to rely on a combination of traditional and innovative pathways that connect directly to Stantec’s client work and technical expertise.

Besides addressing Stantec’s operational carbon impact, net-zero also represents a significant business opportunity for engineering and design firms, which have the unique ability to lead in defining new innovative solutions for the market. Stantec’s Innovation Office will fund employee-driven research and business solutions that will not only serve as a strategic resource in reducing Stantec’s carbon emissions, but also those of its clients.