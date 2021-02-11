 

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management plans to present and host investor meetings at three upcoming conferences. Webcasts of each of the presentations will be made available on CSI's website.

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Heathcare Conference
Thursday, February 25, 2021
9:20 a.m. ET

42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
3:00 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
2:25 p.m. ET

31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
2:30 p.m. ET

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.



