 

Intersect ENT Announces Launch of the New Straight Delivery System Packaged with the PROPEL Mini Sinus Implant

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced the U.S. availability of the new Straight Delivery System (“SDS”) packaged with the company’s PROPEL Mini (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant. The combined packaging of the SDS with PROPEL Mini received premarket approval (“PMA”) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) which follows PMA for the Straight Delivery System received in July 2020.

The Straight Delivery System is an extension of the PROPEL family of implants. It is specifically engineered for precise, consistent and easy delivery of the PROPEL Mini implant into the ethmoid sinus for maximum tissue apposition. The original curved delivery system will continue to be available with the PROPEL Mini sinus implant, offering physicians a suite of options when using PROPEL Mini following sinus surgery.

“Intersect ENT is pleased to provide our physicians with a complete package of PROPEL Mini and the Straight Delivery System,” commented Thomas A. West, President and CEO of Intersect ENT. “We are dedicated to responding to our customers’ feedback and providing them with the best combination of products to advance care for chronic sinusitis patients in various centers of care.”

“The combination of the PROPEL Mini and the Straight Delivery System in one package is reflective of Intersect ENT’s ongoing commitment to supporting the ENT community,” states Roheen Raithatha, MD, practicing Rhinologist at ENT and Allergy Associates and faculty member at Mt Sinai Hospital in New York. “I look forward to utilizing this newly bundled implant and delivery system during my FESS procedures.”

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a global ear, nose and throat medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care. In October 2020, Intersect ENT acquired Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, a global leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions with an expansive portfolio of ENT product offerings, including the VENSURE sinus dilation balloon, that complement the Company’s PROPEL and SINUVA sinus implants and extend its geographic reach.

