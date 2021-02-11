 

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership With Pantheon

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”) today announced the formation of a joint venture with the private credit business of Pantheon (“Pantheon”), a leading global alternative private markets manager, to provide private direct lending solutions to middle market borrowers primarily across Europe and Australia.

The joint venture will invest through the International Senior Loan Program, LLC (“ISLP”). BCSF and Pantheon have agreed to contribute capital, subject to the terms of their agreement, to purchase equity interests in ISLP. The equity ownership of ISLP is expected to be approximately 70.5% for BCSF and approximately 29.5% for Pantheon, with investment decisions requiring approval by representatives of both BCSF and Pantheon. ISLP’s investment portfolio is expected initially to consist of approximately $320 million in investment principal of senior secured loans contributed by BCSF (the “Initial Portfolio”)(1).

The strategic partnership is expected to provide BCSF with enhanced balance sheet flexibility to expand its global capabilities and greater capacity to continue to invest in new senior secured loan investments to middle market companies. Giving effect to BCSF’s expected transfer of the Initial Portfolio to ISLP, BCSF’s pro forma ending debt-to-equity (net of cash) ratio is expected to be approximately 1.1x, down from approximately 1.3x as of December 31, 2020(2).

Bain Capital Credit has a global team dedicated to providing complete financing solutions to middle market companies across North America, Europe, and Australia. The team has been an active investor across Europe since 2007 and has been investing in Australia for nearly a decade. In total, the team has deployed over $13 billion in over 300 companies across its global direct lending strategy since 1999.

“Bain Capital Credit has had a global lending presence for over 15 years. Our partnership with Pantheon is a natural extension of our middle market lending expertise and scale and will allow us to further expand BCSF’s reach and capabilities into Europe and Australia -- markets where we continue to see attractive growth opportunities -- while driving long-term value to our shareholders,” said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF.

“The international reach of this partnership further strengthens Pantheon’s credit coverage and highlights our expertise and leading presence in private credit secondaries,” said Rakesh Jain, Partner and Global Head of Private Credit at Pantheon. “We have known Bain Capital Credit for many years and look forward to collaborating closely with them through this new joint venture.”

