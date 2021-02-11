 

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces Preliminary December 31, 2020 Financial Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company,” “our” or “we”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year December 31, 2020.

“We are pleased that our fourth quarter results are expected to produce strong earnings for our shareholders as demonstrated by the continued stable performance across our well-diversified, primarily first lien senior secured portfolio,” said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. “As we start 2021, we believe that the Company is well-positioned to successfully navigate forward with a stronger balance sheet to continue to invest in attractive middle market, senior secured investment opportunities as a result of the ISLP partnership.”

PRELIMINARY QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net investment income per share is estimated to be between $0.33 and $0.35, as compared to $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020;
  • Net income per share is estimated to be between $0.58 and $0.64, as compared to $0.80 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020;
  • Net asset value per share as of December 31, 2020 is estimated to be between $16.51 and $16.57, as compared to $16.27 as of September 30, 2020;
  • Gross and net new investment fundings are estimated to be $172.6 million and $(15.5) million, respectively;
  • The investment portfolio yield at amortized cost is expected to increase quarter-over-quarter to approximately 7.3%, up from 7.1% as of September 30, 2020(1);
  • Credit quality is expected to remain stable as demonstrated by no change to non-accrual investments quarter-over-quarter and net realized gains across the Company’s investments during the fourth quarter. Non-accrual investments are estimated to represent approximately 0.2% of the total investment portfolio at both cost and fair value as of December 31, 2020;
  • Ending debt-to-equity (net of cash) ratio is estimated to be approximately 1.3x; and
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced a strategic partnership with the private credit investment business of Pantheon (“Pantheon”) to create International Senior Loan Program, LLC (“ISLP”), a joint venture formed to provide direct lending solutions to middle market borrowers primarily across Europe and Australia. ISLP’s investment portfolio is expected initially to consist of approximately $320 million in investment principal of senior secured loans contributed by BCSF (the “Initial Portfolio”). The strategic partnership is expected to provide BCSF with enhanced balance sheet flexibility to expand its global capabilities, higher portfolio yields to drive greater net investment income and greater capacity to continue to invest in new senior secured loan investments to middle market companies. Giving effect to BCSF’s expected transfer of the Initial Portfolio to ISLP, BCSF’s pro forma ending debt-to-equity (net of cash) ratio is expected to decrease to approximately 1.1x as of December 31, 2020(2).

SELECTED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

