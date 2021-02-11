Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces Preliminary December 31, 2020 Financial Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company,” “our” or “we”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year December 31, 2020.

“We are pleased that our fourth quarter results are expected to produce strong earnings for our shareholders as demonstrated by the continued stable performance across our well-diversified, primarily first lien senior secured portfolio,” said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. “As we start 2021, we believe that the Company is well-positioned to successfully navigate forward with a stronger balance sheet to continue to invest in attractive middle market, senior secured investment opportunities as a result of the ISLP partnership.”