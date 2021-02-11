 

Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and Cytocheck Laboratory, LLC (Cytocheck), an anatomic and clinical pathology laboratory, today reported that Cytocheck identified the first instance of a SARS-CoV-2 variant in Kansas that was subsequently confirmed as lineage B.1.1.7 (the “UK variant”) by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on February 3, 2021. Cytocheck utilizes Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (the “Assay Kit”) in a genomic surveillance modality that screens virus-positive samples for the 69-70del mutation found in several variants, including the UK variant, that is characterized by increased transmissibility.

Genomic surveillance seeks to monitor positivity for variant spread to inform public health decisions. The lack of gene sequencing capacity in the U.S. with which to confirm variant spread is creating demand for tools to supplement and strengthen the sequencing capacity of participating laboratories nationally. Using the Assay’s Kit S-gene dropout in the presence of certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations, laboratories like Cytocheck can use Applied DNA’s Assay Kit to identify virus-positive samples that may be a SARS-CoV-2 variant. Once identified, those samples then undergo gene sequencing at participating laboratories, thereby making more rational use of limited gene sequencing capacity. Applied DNA believes that the multi-S-gene-target design of its Assay Kit gives it a substantial advantage in the detection of certain variants.

“The UK and Denmark have successfully used a molecular test that experiences S-gene dropout in the presence of the 69-70del mutation to deploy mass genomic surveillance to inform their public health decisions. We believe our Assay Kit, which experiences similar S-gene dropout, can set the same standard for genomic surveillance in the U.S.,” stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA.

Commenting on the first detection of the UK variant in Kansas, Cytocheck President and Medical Director Dr. Ron Leonard, stated, “We are uniquely positioned to assist in the surveillance of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants as we receive COVID-19 specimens for testing from three States. Integral to our workflow was bringing on an additional assay, the Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit, to screen our positive cases specifically looking for “S-gene drop out” which could indicate a potential UK variant. Within the first 30 samples screened, a case with S-gene drop out was identified, sent to the KDHE laboratory for sequencing and confirmed to be the first B.1.1.7 variant found in Kansas.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and Cytocheck Laboratory, LLC (Cytocheck), an anatomic and clinical pathology laboratory, today reported that Cytocheck …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Galapagos and Gilead Discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 Trials in IPF
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, February 11, 2021
02.02.21
Applied DNA Achieves Program Milestone in Development of Linear DNA Veterinary COVID-19 Vaccine
26.01.21
TruTrace Technologies and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and Authentication Solution
26.01.21
Applied DNA and TruTrace Technologies Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and Authentication Solution
20.01.21
Applied DNA Promotes Judith Murrah to Chief Operating Officer
19.01.21
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants During Recent Surveillance Testing
15.01.21
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
13.01.21
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
12
Keiner mit an Bord