AVEO Oncology Announces Presentation of Key Subgroup and Quality of Life Analyses from the Phase 3 TIVO-3 Study of Tivozanib in Renal Cell Carcinoma

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced the presentation of two analyses of the Company’s pivotal TIVO-3 study, its Phase 3 trial comparing tivozanib, AVEO’s next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) drug candidate, to sorafenib in third- and fourth-line renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The data are being presented in a poster discussion session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium being held virtually.

“Data reported today continue to support tivozanib’s differentiation among TKIs and its potential to serve as a meaningful option for RCC patients who have relapsed or become refractory to multiple lines of therapy,” said Brian Rini, MD, Chief of Clinical Trials at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. “Of note, sequencing data suggest differential activity between tivozanib and axitinib, despite both being potent and selective VEGF TKIs. With no existing evidence-based standard of care for this historically difficult-to-treat population, tivozanib could potentially play a key role in the evolving relapsed or refractory RCC treatment landscape.”