With American Workers Prioritizing Education, Leading Healthcare Organizations Double-Down on Education Benefits

Now, Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions, which works with many of the country’s largest employers to provide education benefits and student loan repayment programs, has identified “The Smartest Healthcare Organizations in Workforce Education,” recognizing employers that offer the education benefits that employees want – those that enable workers to upskill, reskill and pursue and pay for higher education.

The majority of American workers say they would feel more motivated, more secure and better equipped to do their jobs if they had access to education opportunities offered by their employer, according to a recent research report .

The Smartest Healthcare Organizations in Workforce Education

The coronavirus pandemic has proven more than ever that healthcare workers are true heroes whose knowledge and skills are invaluable. By partnering with many of the country’s top hospitals and healthcare systems to provide these healthcare workers with education benefits, Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions has identified the top employers in the healthcare sector who are offering the most comprehensive education benefits, with a focus on making those benefits accessible and affordable for the entirety of their workforce.

EdAssist’s analysis included criteria such as:

Availability of education benefits for both full- and part-time employees

Access to academic and financial aid coaches to help employees navigate education options at 220 accredited colleges and universities, as well as other upskilling providers

Demonstrated commitment to removing barriers to education by offering pre-paid tuition to alleviate employee out-of-pocket expenses and by reducing student loan debt to ensure equity across employees

Access to discounted tuition rates from a broad selection of education providers.

“Smart employers invest in what their employees’ value and, today, that means supporting education and career opportunities. This rings especially true for healthcare workers amidst the coronavirus pandemic, whose expertise is so vital right now,” said Patrick Donovan, Vice President of Emerging Services at Bright Horizons. “These employers serve as best practice examples of organizations who provide both broad and targeted education opportunities, along with the coaching and financial guidance that encourage their employees to take that step.”