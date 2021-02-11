 

Synacor Agrees to be Acquired by Centre Lane Partners

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading provider of cloud-based Collaboration and Identity Management software and services serving global enterprises, video, internet and communications providers, and governments, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, a New York-based private investment firm, to be acquired in an all-cash transaction that values Synacor at approximately $92 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Centre Lane will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Synacor for $2.20 in cash per share. This represents a 29% premium to the 60-day volume weighted average stock price as of February 10, 2021. Synacor’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved the agreement.

Himesh Bhise, Chief Executive Officer of Synacor, commented, “Partnering with Centre Lane, a firm with $2 billion of capital under management and an established track record of helping software companies scale, provides our stockholders with compelling value while benefiting our customers and employees. Our Board of Directors has thoroughly and carefully considered our alternatives and believes the Centre Lane proposal is the best path forward for the company. The Synacor team looks forward to working with Centre Lane to scale the business and deepen our value proposition to customers.”

“We are thrilled to support the continued growth and evolution of Synacor,” said Kenneth Lau, Managing Director of Centre Lane. “Himesh and his team have transformed Synacor into a world-class Enterprise SaaS company, while absorbing the costs and navigating the requirements of being publicly traded. We look forward to combining our expertise and capital resources with Synacor’s talented team to further enhance its Identity, Collaboration and Advertising products, expand its customer pipeline and scale the business.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Centre Lane will commence a tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Synacor common stock for $2.20 per share in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the tender of a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of Synacor common stock. Centre Lane has committed capital to complete the transaction and receipt of financing by Centre Lane is not a condition to closing. Centre Lane has also entered into tender and support agreements with certain stockholders represented on the Synacor Board, under which they have committed to tender all of their Synacor shares in the tender offer, which represent approximately 18% of Synacor’s issued and outstanding shares.

