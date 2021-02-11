APi Group Announces Participation in Barclays Industrial Select Conference

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced today that its senior management will be presenting at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The audio and presentation materials may be accessed through links on the “Investor Relations” page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the APi website for approximately 60 days.