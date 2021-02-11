Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial of Eganelisib and Nivolumab in Advanced Urothelial Cancer at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”) today presented data from MARIO-275 (MAcrophage Reprogramming in Immune Oncology), a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of eganelisib in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) in platinum-refractory, I/O naïve patients with advanced urothelial cancer (UC) during the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The objective of MARIO-275 was to address the need for better treatments for second line (2L) advanced UC patients.

“These encouraging data demonstrate that the addition of eganelisib to the approved 2L standard of care nivolumab monotherapy is well-tolerated with the potential to improve outcomes, including progression free survival, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer,” said Piotr Tomczak, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist affiliated with Centrum Medyczne Pratia in Poznan, Poland, and MARIO-275 Lead Study Investigator. “We see the greatest benefit of combination therapy with eganelisib in the PD‑L1 negative patient population, with a disease control rate four times greater in the combination arm versus control arm. This is a promising advancement that has the potential to address the significant needs of PD-L1 low patients, which represent the majority of metastatic urothelial cancer population.”

Brian Schwartz, M.D., consulting Chief Physician of Infinity, said, “We are excited to report that the addition of eganelisib on top of 2L standard of care nivolumab led to clear benefits for PD-L1 low patients, with an over 85% increase in overall response rate versus the control arm. These results, in combination with other efficacy measures, including prolonged progression free survival, are particularly meaningful given that the PD-L1 low patient population has historically poor overall response rates to checkpoint inhibitors of approximately 16%. We have now demonstrated on-mechanism translational activity across MARIO-1, MARIO-3 and MARIO-275, supporting the ability of eganelisib to reprogram macrophages to reduce immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment and expand the patient population that may benefit from treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. Based on the strength of these data and the magnitude of the unmet need in the PD-L1 low population, we are planning a registration-enabling study in advanced urothelial cancer and also are exploring the potential of eganelisib in PD-L1 low patients more broadly across cancer types.”