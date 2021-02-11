Plug Power Announces Preeti Pande as New Chief Marketing Officer

Pande has extensive experience in the fuel cell industry, having previously served in roles both as Vice President of Product and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Bloom Energy. She was responsible for managing the product life cycle, and defining integrated product offerings and product roadmaps for the next generation of fuel cell technologies and energy solutions. She was also responsible for Bloom Energy’s entry into maritime transport markets.

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions, today announced Preeti Pande as its new Chief Marketing Officer. As Chief Marketing Officer, Preeti will lead and facilitate growth and increased sales by developing a comprehensive marketing strategy that will promote brand recognition and transform the green energy market through Plug Power’s hydrogen solutions. As Plug Power continues to expand into new global markets, Pande will be instrumental in ensuring that its products and solutions are responsive to market needs, and in shaping the company’s role in the emerging $10T hydrogen economy.

“I am passionate about building world class teams to deliver products and solutions that customers love,” said Preeti Pande. “Plug Power has transformed how alternative energy is adopted at a commercial level. I’m honored to be part of Plug Power, delivering on the promise of the hydrogen economy.”

Preeti developed and launched multiple technology platforms across North America, Asia and Europe. Prior to her work at Bloom, Pande was Vice President of Business Development at Shocking Technologies. She also held senior positions in the semiconductor industry, as General Manager for the Advanced Test Solutions business Unit at Kulicke and Soffa, and as Senior Director of Product Marketing and Management at Asyst Technologies.

“We are all very excited to welcome Preeti to Plug Power as Chief Marketing Officer,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Her extensive background in marketing and product development combined with her international experience in growing new markets will enable Plug Power to deliver on our goals in the near term and beyond.”

Pande holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from University of Arizona.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.