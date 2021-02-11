Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results and other business highlights.



A live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 8442238. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.