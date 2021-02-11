 

Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results and other business highlights.

A live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 8442238. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios
Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Holly Manning, 617-844-6630
Director, Investor Relations
Holly.Manning@agios.com 

Media:
Jessica Rennekamp, 857-209-3286
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
Jessica.Rennekamp@agios.com 

 




26.01.21
Agios Announces Phase 3 ACTIVATE-T Trial of Mitapivat Achieved Primary Endpoint in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Regularly Transfused
17.01.21
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients with Previously Treated IDH1-Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma

13.01.21
14
Agios Pharmaceuticals Umsatzwachstum voraus!