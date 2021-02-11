Skylight Health to Present at BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

BTIG has 3,000+ institutional and corporate clients, with global locations across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. The firm specializes in investment banking, sales & trading, and equity research. BTIG expects host nearly 100 corporate management teams throughout the three-day event which includes thematic panels, company presentations, fireside chats and one-on-one meetings.

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), has been invited to present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference that will be held on February 17-19, 2021.

Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health will present at the following time:

Thursday, February 18, 2021

2:30 – 2:55 PM ET

A video playback of the presentation will be made available in the News section of the Company’s website once it is made available to the Company.

Thematic panel discussion topics include:

Sustainability of High-Growth Health Tech

Infectious Disease Testing Opportunities Beyond the Pandemic

Transforming Cost and Quality Through Virtual Care and Deep Data

Where are We Headed in Glaucoma Basis Devices and Drug-Device Combinations?

How Robotics is Reshaping our Practices: Perspective from Musculoskeletal Physicians

Are Accommodative and Adjustable Lenses Set to Become the Standard of Care?

Repeat Patient Monitoring Using Novel MRD-Based Liquid Biopsy Assays

The Role of Liquid Biopsy Assays in Early Cancer Detection

The Competition Heats Up: The Latest Diabetes Technology

Current and Emerging Interventional Cardiology Devices

VC Investors’ Perspectives on MedTech

Single Cell/Spatially Resolved Omics

“Our 2021 conference provides an opportunity for participants to interact with some of the most innovative healthcare companies and astute investors in the world. We look forward to inspiring insightful conversations about the future of the industry that will offer our clients new perspectives,” noted David Lenchus, Director of Research at BTIG.

BTIG’s Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping as well as technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

For more information about the conference, email info@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a BTIG representative or login to www.btigresearch.com.