 

Skylight Health to Present at BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), has been invited to present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference that will be held on February 17-19, 2021.

BTIG has 3,000+ institutional and corporate clients, with global locations across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. The firm specializes in investment banking, sales & trading, and equity research. BTIG expects host nearly 100 corporate management teams throughout the three-day event which includes thematic panels, company presentations, fireside chats and one-on-one meetings.

Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health will present at the following time:

Thursday, February 18, 2021
2:30 – 2:55 PM ET

A video playback of the presentation will be made available in the News section of the Company’s website once it is made available to the Company.

Thematic panel discussion topics include:

  • Sustainability of High-Growth Health Tech
  • Infectious Disease Testing Opportunities Beyond the Pandemic
  • Transforming Cost and Quality Through Virtual Care and Deep Data
  • Where are We Headed in Glaucoma Basis Devices and Drug-Device Combinations?
  • How Robotics is Reshaping our Practices: Perspective from Musculoskeletal Physicians
  • Are Accommodative and Adjustable Lenses Set to Become the Standard of Care?
  • Repeat Patient Monitoring Using Novel MRD-Based Liquid Biopsy Assays
  • The Role of Liquid Biopsy Assays in Early Cancer Detection
  • The Competition Heats Up: The Latest Diabetes Technology
  • Current and Emerging Interventional Cardiology Devices
  • VC Investors’ Perspectives on MedTech
  • Single Cell/Spatially Resolved Omics

“Our 2021 conference provides an opportunity for participants to interact with some of the most innovative healthcare companies and astute investors in the world. We look forward to inspiring insightful conversations about the future of the industry that will offer our clients new perspectives,” noted David Lenchus, Director of Research at BTIG.

BTIG’s Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping as well as technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

For more information about the conference, email info@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a BTIG representative or login to www.btigresearch.com.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Skylight Health Names Paul Kulas Senior Vice President of Operations
04.02.21
Skylight Health Announces Closing of Florida Clinic with 2020 Performance of $6MM in Revenue and $1.35MM in EBITDA
02.02.21
Skylight Health Begins Patient Onboarding for GatherMed Roll-Out with Insurable Reimbursement Revenue
26.01.21
Skylight Health Submits Application for NASDAQ Capital Market Up-Listing
21.01.21
Skylight Health Announces Re-Opening of 4 Primary Care Clinics to Drive Organic Growth
14.01.21
Skylight Health Appoints Director with Deep Capital Markets and Finance Expertise, Grace Mellis, to the Board

Skylight Health Group