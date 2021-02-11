 

Red White & Bloom Arranges Approximately US$13.5 Million to Finance its Closing Costs for Illinois Acquisition

-  RWB receives CDN$8 million warrant exercise from institutional investor  -

-  Signs irrevocable US$7 million non-convertible debenture unit financing commitment  -

-  On schedule for a First Quarter 2021 acquisition closing  -

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that it has arranged the required cash for closing of its previously announced acquisition of an Illinois Adult Use and Medical Cannabis Cultivation Center License and Associated Assets (the “Illinois Assets”).

Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO of RWB commented, “Surpassing US $1 Billion of adult use sales in only its first year, Illinois has quickly developed into one of the most robust revenue markets in the United States1. With the financing now secured, we are thrilled to be one step closer to bringing Red White & Bloom’s nationally-recognized brands to this market. The renewed optimism around the State permitting an additional 75 retail locations further highlights the enormous opportunity Illinois offers.”

Bennett Johnson III, RWB’s Director of Government Affairs & Public Policy noted, “We are particularly enthused that Illinois has laid out the roadmap for the strongest social equity and diversity programs in the cannabis industry. Their vision aligns strongly with our core tenets of championing social justice initiatives and fostering robust partnerships with marginalized stakeholders. We have started the work in advance of closing to ensure that we can contribute to this mandate and play our part in a meaningful way.”

Upon closing, and subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to introduce both its Platinum Vape and High Times branded products into the Illinois market. Platinum Vape branded products are one of the most sought after brands in the markets they serve, including Michigan, California and Oklahoma with plans to expand to Arizona under way. High Times is one of the most recognized cannabis brands in the world, and the initial product launches in Michigan sold out in hours after their availability. The Company believes that these brands backed by the Company’s commitment to quality, safety and consistency will resonate with users in Illinois.

Zeit Titel
04.02.21
Red White & Bloom Completes USD $6.12 million Non-Convertible Debenture Financing
02.02.21
Red White & Bloom Applauds Joint Statement on Cannabis Reform
27.01.21
Red White & Bloom and High Times Respond to Demand with Second Release of Branded Cannabis Products in Michigan under Exclusive License
13.01.21
Red White & Bloom Completes All Cash Payments for the Platinum Vape Acquisition

Zeit Titel
02.07.20
12
Red White & Bloom Closes Highly Anticipated Tidal Royalty Merger
19.03.20
11
U.S. DOJ Puts Cannabis MSOs Under the Microscope, New IPOs Could be the Perfect Way to Play the Fall