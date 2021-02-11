 

Recro Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Executive and Board Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Company Names CDMO Industry Thought Leader, Jim Miller, to Board of Directors and Selects Ryan D. Lake as Dedicated Chief Financial Officer

Recent Appointments, including CEO David Enloe, Provide Experienced Leadership to Drive Growth for Company’s Unique End-to-End CDMO Business in Rapidly Expanding Manufacturing Services Market

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced the continued strengthening of its leadership through key appointments to its management team and board of directors. Recro named James (“Jim”) Miller, a highly regarded CDMO industry thought leader, to its board of directors. Additionally, the company appointed Ryan D. Lake, who possesses more than 20 years of senior financial and life sciences experience, as chief financial officer (CFO), in late 2020. These additions, along with the appointment of David Enloe as chief executive officer (CEO) in late 2020, highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to build a world-class leadership team of experienced CDMO industry veterans best positioned to drive significant growth for Recro’s differentiated business within the rapidly expanding manufacturing services market.

“These latest appointments are key milestones for Recro not only in terms of the quality of individuals they involve but also for what they represent in terms of the company’s laser focus on building the right team for leading Recro to success in the fast growing CDMO space,” said Mr. Enloe. “While Recro has a long and successful track record of solving complex drug formulation, delivery and manufacturing challenges for oral, solid dose drug products, the company has traditionally been an organization largely focused on its own product pipeline. We believe that the recent enhancements to the company’s management and board, including the appointments of Jim and Ryan, further position Recro with the right leadership team to maximize the company’s shift to an externally facing organization, and to transition its world-class end-to-end CDMO expertise and capabilities into a rapidly growing business.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recro Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Executive and Board Appointments Company Names CDMO Industry Thought Leader, Jim Miller, to Board of Directors and Selects Ryan D. Lake as Dedicated Chief Financial Officer Recent Appointments, including CEO David Enloe, Provide Experienced Leadership to Drive Growth for Company’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:20 Uhr
2
RECRO Pharma Inc - Produkte für Krankenhäuser und ambulante Pflegeeinrichtungen