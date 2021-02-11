Recro Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Executive and Board Appointments

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced the continued strengthening of its leadership through key appointments to its management team and board of directors. Recro named James (“Jim”) Miller, a highly regarded CDMO industry thought leader, to its board of directors. Additionally, the company appointed Ryan D. Lake, who possesses more than 20 years of senior financial and life sciences experience, as chief financial officer (CFO), in late 2020. These additions, along with the appointment of David Enloe as chief executive officer (CEO) in late 2020, highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to build a world-class leadership team of experienced CDMO industry veterans best positioned to drive significant growth for Recro’s differentiated business within the rapidly expanding manufacturing services market.

“These latest appointments are key milestones for Recro not only in terms of the quality of individuals they involve but also for what they represent in terms of the company’s laser focus on building the right team for leading Recro to success in the fast growing CDMO space,” said Mr. Enloe. “While Recro has a long and successful track record of solving complex drug formulation, delivery and manufacturing challenges for oral, solid dose drug products, the company has traditionally been an organization largely focused on its own product pipeline. We believe that the recent enhancements to the company’s management and board, including the appointments of Jim and Ryan, further position Recro with the right leadership team to maximize the company’s shift to an externally facing organization, and to transition its world-class end-to-end CDMO expertise and capabilities into a rapidly growing business.”