Athenex Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Phase III Data on the Efficacy and Safety of Klisyri (tirbanibulin)

The New England Journal of Medicine published the Phase III trial results on Klisyri, an anti-proliferative agent that inhibits tubulin polymerization and Src kinase signaling, for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face or scalp



Klisyri, developed by Athenex, received FDA approval in December 2020

Across two large Phase III randomized controlled clinical trials (pooled data) [1], a short convenient five-day course of Klisyri ointment resulted in a significantly higher proportion of patients with complete clearance of AK lesions at day 57 in the treated areas (49%) than with vehicle ointment (9%)

Klisyri also has a favorable safety profile with mostly transient mild to moderate application-site reactions and no subject withdrew from the trials due to adverse reactions

Almirall, our marketing partner, will launch Klisyri in the U.S. in February 2021



BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published the results from the pivotal Phase III trials of Klisyri ointment for actinic keratosis of the face or scalp in the February 11, 2021, issue.

“This important publication represents a significant achievement for Athenex and all of our colleagues who have worked to discover, develop, and bring Klisyri to market,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, CEO of Athenex. “We would like to wholeheartedly thank our clinical investigators and the patients who participated in these trials, which were critical in confirming the clinical efficacy and safety profile in order to obtain FDA approval of Klisyri.”

The Phase III trials evaluated the efficacy and safety of Klisyri ointment 1% (10 mg/g) in adults with actinic keratosis on the face or scalp and included 702 patients across 62 sites in the United States. Enrollment of patients was controlled to achieve a 2:1 ratio of facial: scalp treatment areas. Patients were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive Klisyri ointment or vehicle ointment, which was self-administered to a contiguous treatment area of 25cm2 on the face or scalp containing 4-8 typical AK lesions once daily for five consecutive days.