TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “McEwen”) (NYSE and TSX: MUX) wants you to know about of the world’s largest ever incentive prize of $100 million.

As a proud member of the XPRIZE Foundation’s Vision Circle, I am helping spread the extraordinary news of their newest and boldest challenge ever, XPRIZE Carbon Removal at https://www.xprize.org/prizes/elonmusk, which is aimed at tackling the biggest threats facing humanity — climate change and the imbalance in Earth’s carbon cycle. Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation are funding this unprecedented $100 million prize purse. Elon is a great friend of XPRIZE and a former Trustee and Vision Circle member.

This competition is open to everyone in the world! I urge you to start thinking about how to remove, reduce, dilute CO2 in our atmosphere and oceans. Remember that we all possess the biggest gold mine for ideas on earth and it is located right between each of our ears. Let your imagination run with creative solutions and collectively we will create a better world. And who knows, maybe you will win the $50 Million 1st place prize!” commented Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner of McEwen Mining and member of the XPRIZE Board of Trustees and Vision Circle.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

