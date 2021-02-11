 

PLBY Group, Inc. Begins Trading on Nasdaq Global Market Today

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PLBY.” The Company begins trading at 9:30 am ET today, February 11, 2021.

Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group, Inc., commented, “Today marks another proud milestone as we list on the Nasdaq as PLBY Group. We are thrilled to participate in one of the most exciting capital markets in the world, and list amongst many impressive, high growth companies. Our new corporate name signals our ambition to build the leading platform for pleasure and leisure brands around the world. Driven by our mission of Pleasure for All and the strong foundation afforded us by our flagship brand, Playboy, we move forward today focused on building long-term shareholder value and asserting ourselves as the leading company helping consumers around the world enjoy life to the fullest.”

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.  

Contacts:

Investors
investors@plbygroup.com

Media
press@plbygroup.com




