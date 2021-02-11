Allarity Therapeutics Draws Down the Fourth Tranche Under Its Convertible Note Agreement with Negma Group LTD and Park Partners GP

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (11 February 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that it has called upon the fourth tranche of SEK 10 million under its existing financing facility with Negma Group LTD and Park Partners GP (“Negma/Park”), in line with the terms from the financing agreement communicated on 31 March 2020. The transaction is carried out through a private placement of convertible notes. It is the fourth tranche out of a flexible financing agreement allowing Allarity Therapeutics to request up to a total of SEK 100 million.

This financing, under the called tranche, serves as a foundation to provide financial resources for the Company to continue execution of its strategy to further progress development of its three high-priority pipeline programs, including IXEMPRA, stenoparib and dovitinib.