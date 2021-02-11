Bunker Hill Mining Continues to Advance Its Rapid Restart Program With the Successful Commissioning of Its Water Pre-Treatment Plant

HIGHLIGHTS



Proactive water management plan supports the rapid re-start of the historic Bunker Hill mine and underpins the Company’s license to operate

Successful commissioning of an in-house water pre-treatment plant achieves 70% reduction in metal-load discharged from the mine

This water pre-treatment plant generates significant cost savings while reducing environmental footprint

PEA remains on track for delivery in early Q2 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) announces the successful commissioning of its water pre-treatment plant, designed to significantly improve the quality of mine water discharge from the Bunker Hill mine. This supports a sustainable restart of mining operations based on modern zero-footprint techniques designed to enhance the quality of the environment.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “Managing our mine water discharge is an essential part of a strategy designed to rapidly re-start the Bunker Hill mine as a low cost, modern, and sustainable operation. Together with our high-grade silver exploration program and delineation of our maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource, the successful commissioning of our pre-treatment plant marks another key milestone in achieving this goal and highlights our new team’s technical capabilities. We remain on track to deliver our PEA by early Q2 2021.”

Bradley Barnett, Vice President Sustainability of Bunker Hill Mining, who previously held the position of Head of Closure, Rehabilitation and Asset Re-Development at Barrick Gold, added: “I joined Bunker Hill last year because of the unique opportunity to re-start an iconic silver mine as a modern, sustainable operation in ways that improve the quality of the local environment. Commissioning of the water pre-treatment plant is an early demonstration of our commitment to delivering immediate and positive outcomes for the local communities living in Shoshone and Kootenai counties.”

THE WATER MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

The Company began its water management program in September 2020 with the goal of improving the understanding of the mine’s water system and enacting immediate improvement in the water quality of effluent leaving the mine for treatment at the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) Central Treatment Plant (“CTP”). The recently commissioned pre-treatment system achieves this goal by reducing significantly the amount of treatment required at the CTP, and the associated costs, before the mine water is discharged into the south fork of the Coeur D’Alene River. The Company’s new pre-treatment system is removing over 70% of the metals from water before it leaves the mine, with the potential for further improvements.