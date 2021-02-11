ContraFect Announces Appointment of Dr. Jane F. Barlow to Board of Directors

“Dr. Barlow is an expert in both market access and payer reimbursement for the healthcare industry and, in particular, has extensive expertise in determining the economic impact and value of innovative, new modality therapies,” said Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of ContraFect. “As we continue to enroll patients in our pivotal Phase 3 DISRUPT trial for our Breakthrough Therapy Designated drug candidate, exebacase, and initiate planning for a potential product launch, we are delighted to add Dr. Barlow’s deep commercial knowledge to our Board.”

“I am excited to join ContraFect at such an important time in the development of exebacase as a potentially superior addition to current treatments for patients with complicated Staph aureus bacteremia,” said Dr. Barlow. “Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to evaluate innovative products and implement strategies to optimize their clinical use. I derive the greatest satisfaction from successfully enabling an entirely new therapeutic paradigm to emerge to meet unmet patient need. I look forward to working with the company’s management and the Board to bring this first-in-class therapy to payers and into hospitals as rapidly as possible.”

Dr. Barlow is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Jane Barlow & Associates, LLC, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Real Endpoints. She is a senior advisory to MIT’s Center for Biomedical Innovation and serves on the Biotech Advisory Board of Pictet Asset Management. Prior to her current roles, she was Associate Chief Medical Officer at CVS Health and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health’s Government Services arm where she successfully implemented industry-leading clinical strategies supporting drug purchasing, distribution, and utilization management. Formerly, she served as Vice President of Clinical Innovation at Medco Health Solutions, leading the adoption of cutting-edge therapeutic programs through all aspects of pharmacy. Dr. Barlow has extensive experience in steering pharmaceutical development by strategically weighing the value and economic costs that drug candidates bring to the healthcare ecosystem at large. Dr. Barlow previously served on the boards of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (prior to and during its sale to Johnson and Johnson), TherapeuticsMD Inc., and SilverScript Insurance Company.