Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Program

Revive has built a portfolio of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) orphan drug designations for CBD that support the long-term potential of cannabinoid prescription medicines for rare diseases and disorders, which the Company believes has been validated by the FDA approval of the GW Pharmaceuticals plc EPIDIOLEX product and the recently announced acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2 billion.

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its cannabinoid pharmaceuticals program specifically as it relates to the clinical development of Cannabidiol (“CBD”) in the treatment of rare diseases and the Company’s novel drug delivery technology.

For its rare disease cannabinoid product pipeline, Revive was granted in the past by the FDA two orphan drug designations for CBD in the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis, a rare liver disease, and CBD in the prevention of ischemia and reperfusion injury (“IRI”) resulting from solid organ transplantation, such as liver, kidney, heart and lung. Revive recently entered into a clinical trial agreement with The Trustees of Indiana University (“TIU ”) to develop and manage a proposed Phase 2 clinical study entitled, “Use of Cannabidiol as an adjunct therapy for difficult to treat autoimmune hepatitis.” TIU and the Company are in the process of completing the protocol and study documents for submission of a pre-Investigational New Drug (“IND”) meeting with the FDA. Upon the receipt of permission from the FDA to proceed with the study under an IND, the Company will proceed to evaluate a potential study with CBD for ischemia/reperfusion injury and other liver diseases.

There are over 100 described diseases of the liver affecting at least 30 million people alone in the U.S. A number of factors are driving the liver disease treatment market, which includes rapidly changing lifestyle patterns such as increasing alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Liver diseases can result from injury to the liver caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), obesity, chronic excessive alcohol use or autoimmune diseases. Major drug categories used in the treatment of liver diseases includes anti-rejection drugs, vaccines, immunosuppressant, chemotherapy drugs and antiviral drugs. According to Allied Market Research, titled, "World Liver Disease Treatment Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 - 2022", the global market for liver disease treatment is projected to reach approximately $19.5 billion by 2022.