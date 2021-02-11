SATO’s Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 has been published. The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic during the reporting year was reflected in SATO’s business operations as an increase in tenant turnover and, in turn, as a decline in the economic occupancy rate. In 2020, we focussed on energy savings, reduced the emissions caused by our operations and improved the availability of our customer service.



The full year occupancy rate was 96.7 per cent. Besides the general uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the lower occupancy rate can be attributed also to the increased offering of rental housing in the market, as well as the decline in our customer satisfaction rating.



During the year under review, we were very successful in our energy-saving measures and fulfilled the objective we had set for 2022 already by the end of 2020. Thanks to our energy savings, the emissions from our operations also decreased. In 2020, we began charting our climate- related risks and opportunities and made a commitment to report on them in accordance with the recommendations of the TCFD.



In 2020, we focussed on energy savings, reduced the emissions caused by our operations and improved the availability of our customer service. Thanks to our energy savings, the emissions from our operations also decreased. In 2020, we began charting our climate- related risks and opportunities and made a commitment to report on them in accordance with the recommendations of the TCFD.



“The coronavirus pandemic that emerged in early 2020 was challenging for us and influenced our work especially in the exceptional arrangements we made to try to ensure the safety and well-being of both our employees and our residents. We nevertheless managed to cope well with the exceptional year. During the year under review, we improved the availability of our customer service and recruited a significant number of new employees during the year,” SATO's CEO Antti Aarnio says.



“In accordance with our Customer First development programme, we focussed on adapting our organisation and our service processes to respond to our customers’ needs even better. We aim to be closely present in our customers’ daily lives in order to serve them in the best possible way. We expanded our House Experts operating model in the Helsinki metropolitan area and twelve new employees started working in our Housing business in a new kind of Service Manager role.” Aarnio continues.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3