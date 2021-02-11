 

DGAP-News HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

Capital Markets Day 2021: HELLA confirms medium-term growth and profitability targets

- CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach: "Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for us to grow more strongly than the market"

- Medium-term targets: annual sales growth of five to ten percent; adjusted EBIT margin of at least eight percent

- Continued large investments in future themes such as electromobility, automated driving, digital light and software

- Strengthening competitiveness through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments

Lippstadt, 11 February 2021. The global automotive supplier HELLA is sticking to its medium-term targets despite the increasingly challenging market environment. The company confirmed this during its virtual Capital Markets Day yesterday in front of around 70 analysts and investors. Specifically, the company expects to achieve an annual sales growth of five to ten percent and a profitability level (adjusted EBIT) of at least eight percent over the next few years. The lighting and electronics expert will continue to invest heavily in future themes such as electromobility, autonomous driving, digital light and software. At the same time, the company's competitiveness will be strengthened further through digitalisation, automation and structural adjustments. With these strategic guidelines, HELLA considers itself well equipped to continue to outperform the market in the future and to further expand its own position.

Continued large investments in future themes such as electromobility, automated driving, digital light and software

"Despite the many challenges in the industry in general, our strategy is and remains intact. We have a solid, sustainable business model. Our attractive product portfolio is the basis for our aim to continue outperforming the market," said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, in his strategic outlook. "After all, we offer customised solutions for the mobility of tomorrow. In particular, we will continue to consistently make large investments in key trend areas such as electromobility, autonomous driving, digital light and software. Together with clear cost and efficiency management, these are the decisive catalysts with which we want to achieve our goals despite the market challenges."

