 

SunOpta Announces Oaktree Exchanges Preferred Equity for Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 13:30  |  17   |   |   

SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), a leading alternative investment management firm, have elected to exchange all of their Series A Preferred Shares for SunOpta common stock representing 12.3% of SunOpta’s issued and outstanding common shares on a post-exchange basis. Such stock is to be issued on or about February 17, 2021.

On October 7, 2016, Oaktree invested $85 million in the Company in the form of exchangeable Series A Preferred Shares. The Series A Preferred Shares are exchangeable into shares of the Company’s common stock at an exchange price of $7.00 per share and pay a cumulative dividend of 8% per year, representing approximately $7 million in annual dividends.

Both prior to and after such exchange, Oaktree will beneficially own or control shares equal to 19.0% of the total outstanding voting shares of the Company, including the Series B preferred shares issued on April 24, 2020, which remain subject to permanent exchange and voting caps. Similarly, Oaktree will continue to have the right to designate two nominees for election to SunOpta’s Board of Directors and to other governance rights previously announced. However, after such exchange, SunOpta will no longer be required to pay a dividend on the Series A Preferred Shares. Oaktree has advised the Company that it intends to exercise its registration rights to require the Company to register such common shares by filing a resale shelf registration statement.

Matt Wilson, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager of Oaktree’s Special Situations Group said, “This exchange represents an expected and hoped for evolution of our investment in SunOpta. We remain a committed, long-term shareholder and have never been more excited about the future of the business. We have no current intention of reducing or exiting our position in the foreseeable future.”

Commenting on this change in the structure of Oaktree’s ownership Joe Ennen, CEO of SunOpta said, “Oaktree has been great partner over the last five years in building the business’s momentum and we look forward to continuing to work with them to accelerate growth for all shareholders.”

Additional information regarding the exchange will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a material change report to be filed by the Company on www.sedar.com. While Oaktree is a related party for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), the exchange will be exempt from MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.1(h) of the instrument.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $148 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk- controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at www.oaktreecapital.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SunOpta Announces Oaktree Exchanges Preferred Equity for Common Stock SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that funds managed by Oaktree Capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
Galapagos and Gilead Discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 Trials in IPF
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:50 Uhr
Amazon, Zalando, Netflix, Lions Gate, WW, SunOpta, Hain Celestial, Under Armour - das rät Andreas Deutsch
04.02.21
Amazon, Square, Peloton, Beyond Meat, Axon Enterprise, SunOpta, Zalando - das rät Andreas Deutsch
01.02.21
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives