Dicerna Initiates PHYOX4 Trial of Nedosiran for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 3

“PH3 is the most recently characterized genetic subtype of primary hyperoxaluria and represents an area of significant unmet need,” said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Dicerna. “With dosing in our PHYOX4 PH3 trial underway, we have achieved another important milestone on our path to develop nedosiran as a potential treatment for all three genetically defined PH subtypes.”

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced initiation of patient dosing in the Company’s PHYOX4 clinical trial to assess its lead investigational candidate, nedosiran, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) type 3 (PH3). The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of nedosiran in participants with PH3. PH is a family of ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorders that initially manifest with complications in the kidneys. Nedosiran is in development for PH1, PH2 and PH3.

The PHYOX4 trial (NCT04555486) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a single subcutaneous dose of nedosiran in patients with PH3 who have had at least one kidney stone event in the last 12 months. The study will also assess the proportion of participants achieving more than a 30% decrease from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate (Uox) on two consecutive visits. The trial is expected to enroll six participants, aged six years and above, and results from the trial are expected in mid-2021.

PHYOX4 participants who respond to treatment with nedosiran and complete the trial are eligible to enroll in the Company’s PHYOX3 trial, an ongoing open-label extension study evaluating nedosiran’s long-term safety and efficacy in participants with PH1, PH2 or PH3. Dicerna has also initiated a natural history study, PHYOX-OBX, to evaluate the incidence of new stone formation and/or the degree of nephrocalcinosis in patients with PH3 over time.

PH3, caused by a mutation in the HOGA1 gene, is the most recently characterized PH subtype.1 PH3 may present with a high kidney stone burden early in a patient’s life. Similar to PH1 and PH2, PH3 is believed to be significantly underdiagnosed. Genetic studies suggest a prevalence of approximately 4,100 patients with PH3 in the U.S.2