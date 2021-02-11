Safehold Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

“We finished 2020 on a high note, closing a record number of ground leases in a single quarter and delivering our better, reinvented ground lease solution to more parts of the real estate industry,” said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “After creating the modern ground lease industry four years ago, we have continued to innovate to meet our customers’ needs, and we enter 2021 with a growing pipeline of opportunities, a strong, investment grade credit profile, and a track record of delivering value for our shareholders.”

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

