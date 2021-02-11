 

Biogen and LabCentral Award Two Golden Tickets to Local and Innovative Science Startups

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

  • Golden Tickets winners Bolden Therapeutics and Seranova Bio will have access to a state-of-the-art lab facilities at LabCentral with mentorship and support from Biogen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and LabCentral today announced Bolden Therapeutics and Seranova Bio as the recipients of Biogen’s Golden Tickets, an initiative offering promising winning startups one year of lab space accompanied by continued mentorship from Biogen.

LabCentral is a first-of-its-kind shared laboratory space designed as a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech startups. As a platinum-level sponsor of the program, Biogen demonstrates its ongoing commitment to innovation and support for the local biotech community by awarding Golden Tickets to two companies each year. This includes up to one year of the benefits of LabCentral’s shared infrastructure and services.

“For people living with diseases that impact the central nervous system, innovation is critical – offering novel paths to potential scientific breakthroughs,” said Diana Gallagher, Head of External Innovation, Biogen. “Biogen is supporting and offering mentorship to these promising startups to expand how we approach advancing new science and the ways we engage with the local scientific community.”

Biogen is looking forward to supporting this year's recipients as they expand on potentially breakthrough work throughout their residency at LabCentral. Bolden Therapeutics is focused on developing therapies that target a novel signaling pathway to treat diseases of the central nervous system, and Seranova Bio has developed a proprietary rapid extracellular antigen profiling platform for identifying novel therapeutic targets. To learn more about Golden Tickets with LabCentral visit the Biogen and LabCentral sites.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

About LabCentral
A private, nonprofit institution, LabCentral was founded in 2013 as a launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech startups. Operating a total of 100,000 square feet in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., LabCentral offers fully permitted laboratory and office space for as many as 70 startups comprising approximately 500 scientists and entrepreneurs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org and @labcentral.

MEDIA CONTACT:
David Caouette
(781) 464-3260
public.affairs@biogen.com



