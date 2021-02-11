 

Eve & Co Completes First Shipment of Dried Flower Products to the Province of New Brunswick

STRATHROY, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVD) is pleased to announce that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis products to Cannabis NB. Eve & Co’s cannabis products will be available on Cannabis NB’s website (www.cannabis-nb.com) and can be purchased at licensed New Brunswick retailers.

The first shipment consisted of Eve & Co’s new 28g dried flower products, available in Sativa Blend and Indica Blend. The cannabis flower in these new products is sun-grown in Southwestern Ontario, hang-dried, machine-trimmed and hand-finished to maintain optimal flavour and quality.

“Our team has been working hard to expand our distribution within the Canadian market, and we are excited to be able to offer our new 28g cannabis flower products to New Brunswick. We are very happy to be working with the wonderful team at Cannabis NB and look forward to building a strong relationship”, said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

New Brunswick is the fifth Canadian province into which the Company has supplied cannabis products. Eve & Co has plans to continue expanding distribution and product offerings throughout the Canadian adult-use market during 2021.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario. 

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s expected availability of its cannabis products in New Brunswick, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

