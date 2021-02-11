 

Nextech’s AR Music App AiR Show Launches New 2.0 Version

Virtual Concerts and Live Streaming Human Holograms the Next Big Thing in the Entertainment Business

  • New features include integration of QR scanning codes and in-app purchasing capabilities.
  • Nextech AR’s human hologram app addresses the $50 billion global music industry.
  • 2.1 version featuring 3D virtual venue integration expected to be released in 1st quarter.
  • 2.1 version featuring user generated content for social sharing on TikTok, and Instagram expected to be released in 1st quarter.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (AR), virtual event live streaming experiences plus services for 3D ads, eCommerce, and education, today announced the launch of version 2.0 of its AiR Show app, an application that turns your favorite music artist into a ‘live’ hologram that you can interact with in your living room, providing an immersive and engaging AR experience. The app has featured Offset of Grammy-Nominated Group Migos.

https://vimeo.com/470720759

With this 2.0 release and the soon to be released 2.1 version, the company's AR AiR Show app is gearing up to become a full service, AI driven app, with no green screen required so that users can create AR powered human holograms anywhere and by anyone. The AR human holograms will be shareable on social platforms including TikTok with over 1billion DAU, Instagram and Twitter. The company has also had success in testing and is pursuing additional technological advancements within AiR Show including live streaming of human holograms.

AiR Show 2.0 includes two major feature additions, the integration of QR code scanning and in-app purchasing capabilities. When scanned, the convenient and easily accessible QR code takes a user directly to an experience within AiR Show and can be shared via email, social networks, or even printed. On the other hand, the in-app purchasing capabilities will allow users to purchase premium content. New versions of the app are available on iOS and Android devices and can be easily synced with Nextech’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) and other product offerings.

