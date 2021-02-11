Namaste Technologies Announces Expansion of Product Range to Canadian Medical Customers at CannMart.com with the Addition of Leading Licensed Producers Including Auxly and TGOD

Continued validation of CannMart.com as a platform for Canadian cannabis

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its product range to Canadian medical customers at CannMart.com with the addition of leading licensed producers: Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (“Auxly”) and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (“TGOD”). As well as expanding the product offering at CannMart.com with products from market leading licensed producers, the Company is also pleased to welcome carefully selected craft cannabis producers that bring new and exciting products, most recently Wabi Sabi Brands LTD. (“Wabi Sabi”). Those registered at CannMart.com can expect new products from Auxly, TGOD and Wabi Sabi to become available in March 2021.



“We are seeing more and more licensed producers and accessories suppliers contacting us to have their products featured on CannMart.com as they realize that this will give them a first mover advantage on the platform for which they can build their audience at an accelerated rate,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “This growing validation of our platform is certainly rewarding for our organization. As we witness shifting sands in the cannabis industry dynamics, licensed producers are searching for opportunities to streamline their distribution channels. We believe companies cannot be everything for everyone, which is why we are here to empower our partners to accelerate the growth of this industry as a whole.”

“We are pleased to welcome many new companies including, Auxly, TGOD and Wabi Sabi to CannMart.com. We continue to leverage our Marketplace Platform, VendorLink, as many new companies are increasingly seeing the added value Namaste’s innovative technology can bring to their organizations,” said Chad Agate, CTO and VP, Marketplace of Namaste Technologies. “We look forward to working closely with our new partners to expand their reach to Canadian cannabis consumers.”

