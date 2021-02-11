 

WPD Pharmaceuticals Engages Worldwide Clinical Trials as CRO for Further Support on Berubicin Trials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“WPD” or the “Company”) (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has signed another services agreement with world-renowned Contract Research Organization (“CRO”), Worldwide Clinical Trials (“Worldwide”) to continue support of Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials on its Berubicin drug candidate.

Part of the program budget will be refunded by a grant already awarded to WPD by The National Center for Research and Development based in Poland under the European Union Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020.

In September 2020, WPD announced that it had selected Worldwide to provide research services, implementation of start-up activities, organization and development for clinical trials being conducted by WPD in adult and pediatric populations with Glioblastoma.

In this stage, Worldwide will further support Phase 2 of the clinical trials. This includes expertise on engaging with investigators and site selection for the purpose of clinical trials in adult and pediatric population with Glioblastoma, according to international standards of Good Clinical Practice (ICH GCP) and other applicable regulatory requirements. Requirements include safety management and pharmaco-vigilance and data management. Worldwide will also support services associated with orphan drug designation.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD comments, “We are very pleased to continue working with Worldwide to further progress the clinical trials of Berubicin. Worldwide’s world-class experience and industry expertise has been vital to the success of the trials to date, and we look forward to collaborating on phase 2 of the trials.”

Worldwide is a midsized, global CRO providing full-service Phase 1-4 drug development services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The company offers expertise in neuroscience, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, rare disease, oncology and other therapeutic areas. They manage clinical trials across nearly 60 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East.

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

Disclaimer

